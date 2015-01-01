पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अन्नदाता निराश:त्योहारी खर्च के लिए मंडी में औने पौने दाम पर धान बेच रहे किसान

राजनांदगांव2 घंटे पहले
  • रोज 15 हजार कट्‌टा आवक, समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी 1 दिसंबर से

राज्य शासन की ओर से समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की खरीदी 1 दिसंबर से शुरू की जाएगी। इस तारीख के तय होने के बाद निराश किसान अब त्योहार मनाने के लिए उपज की बिक्री कृषि उपज मंंडी में कर रहे हैं। इसलिए रोज मंडी में 10 हजार से ज्यादा कट्‌टा धान की आवक हो रही है। सप्ताहभर से आवक में तेजी आ गई थी। रोज 15 हजार कट्‌टा तक आवक होने से मंडी की रौनक बढ़ गई थी। शुक्रवार को तो 10200 कट्‌टा उपज की आवक हुई। मंडी प्रशासन की ओर से शासन के निर्देश पर समर्थन मूल्य पर बोली तो लगाई गई लेकिन व्यापारियों ने धान की क्वालिटी देखने के बाद अपने हिसाब से ही खरीदी की। इसके चलते किसानों को उपज की सही कीमत नहीं मिल पाई। दूसरी ओर राइस मिलर्स यह कहकर ज्यादा उपज की खरीदी नहीं कर रहे हैं कि कोरोनाकाल में मिले लंबे समय तक बंद रही हैं। इसलिए उत्पादन पहले से कम हुआ है। हालांकि त्योहारी सीजन में मिलिंग का काम बढ़ा है। पहले से स्थिति में काफी हद तक सुधार आया। व्यापारियों ने 1350 में खरीदी की।

सरसों की भी आवक
1010 धान को 1370 रुपए तक की बोली लगाई गई पर 1360 रुपए बिका, धान किस्म 1001 1340 रुपए तक बोली लगी।1335 में नीलामी हुई। महामाया धान की बोली 1524 रुपए तक लगी पर व्यापारियों ने 1450 रुपए में खरीदा। सोयाबीन की उच्चतम बोली 3960 रुपए तक लगाई गई। 3817 रुपए की बिक्री हुई। मंडी सचिव ने बताया कि मंडी में सरसो, मसूर, बटरा, अलसाी की भी आवक हो रही है।

रेट नहीं मिल रहा
मंडी प्रशासन की ओर से किसानों को सही कीमत दिलाने के लिए समर्थन मूल्य पर बोली लगाई जा रही है। लेकिन सही दाम नहीं मिल पा रहा है। मंडी सचिव आरएल साहू ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को सफरी देशी नया धान 1370 से 1350 रुपए में बिका। सरना धान की बोली 1365 रुपए तक लगी। यह धान 1350 में बिका। एचएमटी धान की उच्चतम बोली 1350 रुपए तक लगाया गया।

जरूरत पूरी करने बेच रहे
मंडी पहुंचे किसानों ने बताया कि समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी देर से शुरू होगी। ऐसे में परिवार की जरूरतें पूरी करने के लिए धान बेचना पड़ रहा है। कई किसानों ने समर्थन मूल्य पर बिक्री करने के लिए धान स्टॉक में रखा है। किसानों ने बताया कि समर्थन मूल्य में धान बेचने के साथ ही लिंकिंग में कर्ज जमा कर देते हैं। इसलिए शेष धान को बचा कर रखे हैं ताकि शासन की दूसरी योजनाओं से वंचित न हो जाएं।
तैयारी में जुटा प्रशासन
1 दिसंबर से धान खरीदी की घोषणा के बाद जिला प्रशासन तैयारी में जुट गया है। बारदानों से लेकर कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटरों की ड्यूटी लगाने सूची तैयार की जा रही है। नए स्वीकृत केन्द्रों का भौतिक सत्यापन भी कराया जा रहा है, ताकि यहां धान रखने में कोई दिक्कत न आए। प्रशासन की ओर से निगरानी के लिए टीम भी बनाई जा रही है, ताकि अवैध परिवहन को रोक सकें।

