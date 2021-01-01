पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनप्रतिनिधियों ने किया स्वागत:8 हजार वेतन पाने वाले पिता ने खरीदा तीरंदाजी का उपकरण, बेटे ने नेशनल टूर्नामेंट में जीता स्वर्ण पदक

राजनांदगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • गुजरात के राजकोट में आयोजित प्रतियोगिता दिखाया जौहर

गुजराज के राजकोट में आयोजित राष्ट्रीय तीरंदाजी प्रतियोगिता में राजनांदगांव से रुस्तम पिता संतोष साहू ने स्वर्ण पदक हासिल किया। रुस्तम के शहर लौटने की सूचना मिलने पर महापौर हेमा देशमुख, जितेन्द्र मुदलियार सहित अन्य जनप्रतिनिधि स्वागत करने रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंचे थे। रुस्तम ने बताया कि पिता संतोष साहू स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के तहत 8 हजार की तनख्वाह में नौकरी करते हैं। आर्थिक दिक्कत होने के बाद भी पिता ने बेटे का सपना पूरा करने के लिए तीरंदाजी के लिए उपकरण खरीदे। कोच हीरू साहू ने बताया कि रुस्तम के साथ ही युगल पिता नोहेश्वर साहू ने 6 महीने के अभ्यास के दम पर अच्छे खेल का प्रदर्शन करते हुए 4 रैंक हासिल किए। हीरू ने बताया कि रुस्तम के पिता का सपना है कि वे अपने बेटे को अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर खेलते हुए देखे। इसलिए आर्थिक तंगी के बाद भी सहयोग कर रहे हैं। कोच हीरू गांव के इच्छुक खिलाड़ियों को नि:शुल्क में प्रशिक्षण दे रहे हैं। बताया कि छत्तीसगढ़ तीरंदाजी संघ के अध्यक्ष कैलाश मुरारका खिलाड़ियों को आधे दाम में बोड और धनुष उपलब्ध कराकर मदद करते हैं। स्टेशन में स्वागत करने के दौरान नगर निगम के अध्यक्ष हरिनारायण धकेत ,चेतन भानुशाली, अमित कुशवाहा, लक्ष्मण साहू, तारा साहू, युगल साहू, सुरेन्दर साव, राकेश चंद्राकर, ईश्वर निषाद, विनय कोरे, विक्रम मरकाम, सरपंच मुकेश साहू, पटेल पति राम साहू व समिति प्रबंधक राजेश यादव मौजूद रहे।

