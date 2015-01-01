पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:बिना मास्क वालों पर जुर्माना, पाटेकोहरा बैरियर के टीआई कोरोना पॉजिटिव

राजनांदगांव4 घंटे पहले
बिना मास्क लगाए घूमने वालों पर प्रशासन की सख्ती शुरू हो गई है। खैरागढ़ में ऐसे कुछ लोगों में लक्षण दिखे तो रोड पर ही सैंपल लिए गए। इनमें से 15 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। वहीं जिला मुख्यालय में बिना मास्क घूमने वाले 45 लोगों पर जुर्माना लगाया गया है। इधर पाटेकोहरा बैरियर के टीआई कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकले तो सोमवार को पूरे स्टाफ की कोरोना सैंपलिंग की गई। बताया गया कि 29 सैंपल में से एक स्टाफ पॉजिटिव निकला है। ठंड बढ़ने के साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा बना हुआ है। इसके बाद भी लोग लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। घर से बाहर निकल रहे हैं तो मास्क नहीं लगा रहे हैं जबकि वर्तमान समय में मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। नगर निगम की ओर से ऐसे लोगों पर कार्रवाई करने टीम बनाई गई है। यह टीम बाजार में औचक निरीक्षण कर रही है। सोमवार को ही निगम की ओर से ऐसे 45 लोगों पर जुर्माना किया गया जो बेफिक्र होकर बिना मास्क के बाजार में घूम रहे थे। इन लोगों से 4500 रुपए जुर्माना बतौर वसूल किया गया। निगम की टीम दुकानों में भी पहुंच रही और देख रही है कि दुकानदार और ग्राहक मास्क लगा रहे हैं या नहीं।

दुकानों में भी दी गई दबिश
दुकानदारों को लगातार सैनिटाइजर का इस्तेमाल करने की समझाइश दी जा रही है क्योंकि त्योहार के चलते ग्राहकी बनी हुई है। दुकानों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं किए जाने पर भी कार्रवाई की जा रही है। नगर निगम आयुक्त चंद्रकांत कौशिक ने बताया कि संक्रमण की चेन तोड़ने के लिए निगम की टीम सक्रिय है।

लगातार कार्रवाई कर रहे आयुक्त ने बताया कि मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों पर जुर्माना किया जा रहा है। सख्ती करते हुए अब जुर्माना बतौर 500 रुपए तक वसूल करेंगे। आयुक्त ने कहा कि लोगांे को सतर्क रहना होगा,क्योंकि कोरोना का संक्रमण खत्म नहीं हुआ है। रोज केस सामने आ रहे हैं। ऐसे में मास्क पहनना जरूरी है।

जिले में 130 मामले, अब तक 125 की मौत
जिले में सोमवार को कोरोना के 130 मरीज सामने आए हैं। इनमें निगम एरिया से 44 और ग्रामीण से 86 मरीज शामिल हैं। वहीं दिनभर में 129 मरीज घर लौटे हैं। सोमवार को 3 मरीजों ने इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ा है। इसके साथ ही जिले में मृतकों की संख्या 125 हो गई है।

पॉजिटिव टीआई के संपर्क में आए सभी लोगों की जांच
जिले के पाटेकोहरा आरटीओ बैरियर में पदस्थ टीआई अब्दुल मुजाहिद खान कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। हाल ही में सैंपलिंग कराने पर रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। इसके बाद बैरियर में पदस्थ सभी कर्मचारियों की सैंपलिंग ली गई। सोमवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने यहां पदस्थ 29 कर्मचारियों का दिनभर में सैंपल लिया। रैपिड एंटीजन सैंपलिंग में केवल एक कर्मचारी संक्रमित पाया गया। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि लक्षण दिखने पर बैरियर के टीआई ने सैंपल जांच कराया था, जिसमें रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। टीआई कई लोगों के संपर्क में रहे हैं। बैरियर में ड्यूटी करते रहे हैं। इसलिए संपर्क में आए अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों का सैंपल लिया गया। दिनभर बारी-बारी से सैंपलिंग की गई है पर राहत की बात यह है कि केवल एक कर्मचारी की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। लेकिन इसके बाद विभाग द्वारा सैंपलिंग के काम में तेजी लाई गई है।

प्रोटोकॉल तोड़ने पर 74 लोगों से 7650 रुपए वसूले गए
खैरागढ़| दीवाली के बाद से कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है। सोमवार को 15 संक्रमित पाए गए। इसमें नौ शहरी और छह ग्रामीण हैं। रविवार को भी इतने ही मिले थे। इससे पहले शुक्रवार-गुरुवार को क्रमश: 30 और 28 पॉजिटिव केस थे। सोमवार को मिले मामलों में दीवानबाड़ा और सिविल लाइन से 3, मरकामटोला से दो, दाऊचौरा, चारभांठा, मड़ौदा, कातलवाही, सोनेसरार से एक-एक संक्रमित मिले हैं। इधर प्रशासन अलर्ट हो गया है। अमलीपारा चौक के पास सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर तकरीबन दो बजे तक चालानी कार्रवाई की गई जिसमें 74 लोगों से 7650 रुपए वसूले गए। इस दौरान नगर पालिका की टीम के साथ पुलिस का एक जवान भी मौजूद रहा।चालानी कार्रवाई के दौरान लोगों से सर्दी, खांसी, बुखार आदि की भी जानकारी लेकर मौके पर ही कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया। वहां मौजूद आरएचओ उत्तम कुमार जंघेल और युवराज वर्मा ने बताया कि लक्षण वाले कुल 16 लोगों का एंटीजन टेस्ट हुआ। इनमें से कोई भी संक्रमित नहीं पाया गया। दीवाली के बाद आ रहे संक्रमितों में व्यापारियों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है।

