घर का सामान भी खाक:हत्या के आरोपियों के घर पर दोबारा आगजनी, गाड़ियां जलाई

राजनांदगांव2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मामले में अब तक 8 आरोपियों को भेज चुके जेल

बसंतपुर में 24 सितंबर को हुई गोल्डी मरकाम की हत्या के बाद इलाके में माहौल अब भी शांत नहीं हो रहा है। बीते दिनों आरोपियों के कुछ घरों में दोबारा आगजनी की घटना हुई है। अज्ञात लोगों ने आरोपियों घर में रखे वाहनों सहित सामानों को जलाकर खाक कर दिया है। परिवार के सदस्य सुरक्षा कारणों से बालाघाट में रहे रहे थे। वापस लौटने के बाद उन्होंने दोबारा थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। 24 सितंबर को गोल्डी मरकाम की बसंतपुर मंडी में हत्या कर दी गई थी।

मामले में पुलिस ने 8 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। घटना के मुख्य आरोपी राजा निकोसे के घर में वारदात के बाद कुछ लोगों ने जमकर हंगामा मचाया था, तब उसकी कार और आटो में भी आग लगा दी गई थी। चार दिन पहले फिर इसी परिवार के तीन घरों में आगजनी की घटना हुई है। अज्ञात आरोपियों ने इन घरों में रखे दुपहिया वाहन सहित घर में आग लगा दी है। घर के भीतर के सारे सामान जलकर खाक हो गए हैं।

महीनेभर बालाघाट में रहकर लौटा परिवार

वारदात के मुख्य आरोपी का परिवार ने घटना के बाद ही शहर छोड़ दिया था। पीड़ित परिवार ने बताया कि वे खुद की सुरक्षा को देखते हुए वे बालाघाट में रह रहे थे। दो दिन पहले ही परिवार वापस बसंतपुर लौटा, तब उन्होंने अपने घर में हुई आगजनी को देखा। थाने में हुई शिकायत में पीड़ित ने बताया कि उनके घर का सारा सामान जला दिया गया है।

सुरक्षा की चुनौती, पुलिस ने संपर्क में रहने कहा

वारदात के बाद से इलाके में माहौल बिगड़ गया था, जिसे देखते हुए पुलिस ने करीब 10 दिन तक आसपास के हिस्से में जवानों को तैनात रखा था। समय बीतने के बाद मामला शांत होने की उम्मीद थी, लेकिन महीनेभर बाद फिर आरोपियों के घर में हुई आगजनी से पुलिस की परेशानी बढ़ गई है। पीड़ित परिवार को पुलिस ने संपर्क में रहने कहा है। पीड़ित परिसर में 17 सदस्य हैं।

