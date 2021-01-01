पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतियोगिता:आनंद वाटिका में फूल महोत्सव 13 से

राजनांदगांव2 घंटे पहले
  • रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा कर दो दिवसीय प्रदर्शनी में आप भी कर सकेंगे शिरकत

नगर निगम इस बार भी शहर में फूल महोत्सव का आयोजन कर रही है। इसमें अलग-अलग प्रजातियों की फूल व पौधे फिर से आकर्षण का केंद्र रहेंगी। निगम प्रशासन ने इसकी तैयारी शुरु कर दी है। एक सामान्य रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद शहरवासी या शौकीन भी इस प्रदर्शनी का हिस्सा बन सकते हैं। निगम आयुक्त चंद्रकांत कौशिक ने बताया कि फूल महोत्सव के लिए 13 व 14 फरवरी की तिथि निर्धारित की गई है। यह महोत्सव आनंद वाटिका चौपाटी में लगेगी। शहर वासी इसमें हिस्सा लेने के लिए निगम कार्यालय में 200 रुपए की रसीद कटाकर अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन करा सकते हैं। इसके बाद निगम के कर्मचारी उन्हें फूल व पौधों की प्रदर्शनी के लिए चौपाटी में जगह मुहैया कराएंगे। बीते साल फूल महोत्सव का आयोजन 24 से 26 जनवरी के बीच किया गया था। जिसे शहर में बेहतर प्रतिसाद मिला था। यह दूसरा वर्ष होगा, जब निगम प्रशासन की ओर से फूल महोत्सव का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इसकी तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है।

प्रतिभागियों को मूल्यांकन के बाद करेंगे पुरस्कृत
प्रदर्शनी में शामिल होने वालों को पुरस्कृत भी किया जाएगा। निगम ने पुरस्कार राशि तय की है। आयुक्त ने बताया कि फूल महोत्सव में शिरकत करने वाले प्रतिस्पर्धियों के मूल्यांकन के लिए टीम बनाई जाएगी। उक्त टीम प्रदर्शनी का मूल्यांकन करेगी। बेहतर प्रदर्शनी के आधार पर पहले से तीसरे प्रतिभागियों को पुरस्कृत करेंगे।

नजदीकी जिलों से भी शामिल होंगे प्रतिभागी
निगम प्रशासन फूल महोत्सव को बीते साल से भी बेहतर बनाने की तैयारी में जुटा हुआ है। इसके लिए प्रचार-प्रसार भी तेज किया जा रहा है। शहर के अलावा दुर्ग व भिलाई से भी फूल महोत्सव में प्रतिभागी प्रदर्शनी का हिस्सा बन सकते हैं। समाजसेवी संगठनों व निजी लोगों को भी महोत्सव के संबंध में जानकारी भेजी जा रही है।

शौकीनों को मिला अवसर विभिन्न थीमों पर प्रदर्शनी
पहली बार राजनांदगांव शहर में फूल महोत्सव के आयोजन में लोगों का जबरदस्त उत्साह सामने आया था। शहर के शौकीनों को इस महोत्सव के माध्यम से प्रदर्शनी के लिए बेहतर प्लेटफार्म मिल पाया था। इसके चलते इस बार महोत्सव में बीते साल की तुलना में कहीं अधिक लोगों के शामिल होने की उम्मीद है।

