पुलिस का ज्वाइंट ऑपरेशन:फोर्स ने जंगल से जब्त किया नक्सलियों का डंप

राजनांदगांव5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • जमीन में गाड़कर रखे ड्रम में नक्सलियों ने रखे थे 1 भरमार बंदूक व सामान

गातापार इलाके के मलैदा कैंप से लगे कौहाबाहरा जंगल में फोर्स ने नक्सलियों का डंप बरामद किया है। नक्सलियों ने प्लास्टिक के ड्रम में बंदूक सहित बड़ी मात्रा में सामान जमीन में गाड़कर रखा था।
पुलिस ने बताया कि मंगलवार को जिला पुलिस, डीआरजी सहित गोंदिया पुलिस के जवान ज्वाइंट ऑपरेशन पर थे, फोर्स के जवान कौहाबाहरा के जंगल के इलाके में सर्चिंग पर थे, तभी उन्हें दोपहर 1.30 बजे जंगल में नक्सल डंप की आशंका हुई। इसके बाद जवानों ने आसपास के हिस्से में खुदाई शुरू की। जहां से जमीन में गाड़कर रखा गया ड्रम बरामद हुआ। ड्रम के भीतर नक्सलियों ने 1 भरमार बंदूक सहित बिजली तार, बैटरी, स्विच और विस्फोट के लिए इस्तेमाल होने वाला समान छिपाकर रखा था। आशंका है कि इस हिस्से में नक्सली किसी वारदात को अंजाम देने की तैयारी में थे, पहले से इस डंप को जंगल के बीच में छिपाकर रखा गया था। पुलिस को आसपास के हिस्से में और भी डंप मौजूद होने का इनपुट मिला है। आगे भी सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी रखा जाएगा।
संगठन पड़ा कमजोर: जिले में लंबे समय बाद पुलिस को डंप बरामद करने जैसी सफलता मिली है। इसके पहले गिरफ्तार नक्सली डेविड की निशानदेही पर कुछ हिस्सों से डंप बरामद किया गया था। एनकाउंटर के बाद जिले में नक्सल संगठन भी कमजोर पड़ता जा रहा है। इसके चलते नक्सलियों का मूवमेंट भी कम होने लगा है।

सरेंडर किए नक्सली की निशानदेही पर 50 किलो अमोनियम नाइट्रेट बरामद
पुलिस की टीम ने औंधी इलाके में 50 किलो अमोनियम नाइट्रेट बरामद किया है। इसका इस्तेमाल नक्सली विस्फोट के रुप में करते हैं। पुलिस ने बताया कि टीम मंगलवार को औंधी के मेटातोडके इलाके में सर्चिंग में निकली थी। टीम के साथ सरेंडर नक्सली गैंद सिंह भी मौजूद था। जिसकी निशानदेही पर टीम ने मेटातोड़के जंगल से 50 किलो अमोनियम नाइट्रेट जब्त किया है। नक्सली उक्त केमिकल को प्लास्टिक के ड्रम में भर जमीन के भीतर गढ़ाकर रखे हुए थे। एक ही दिन में पुलिस की दो बड़ी सफलता से नक्सल संगठन को बड़ा नुकसान पहुंचा हैं।

