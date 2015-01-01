पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आगमन:सरकार बनते ही सभी वादों को पूरा कर रहे

राजनांदगांव4 घंटे पहले
  • कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मोहन मरकाम शनिवार को जिले के दौरे पर पहुंचे, कार्यकर्ताओं से मिले

कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मोहन मरकाम शनिवार को राजनांदगांव के दौरे पर आए। शहर पहुंचने पर महापौर हेमा देशमुख की अगुवाई में स्वागत हुआ। मरकाम महापौर निवास भी गए। इसके बाद कांग्रेस भवन में पदाधिकारियों और कार्यकर्ताओं से मुलाकात की। मरकाम ने कहा कि प्रदेश में कांग्रेस की सरकार बनते ही चुनाव के दौरान किए गए वादों को पूरा करने का काम शुरू किया गया। किसानों की कर्जमाफी का सबसे बड़ा निर्णय लिया गया है, जिसकी तारीफ देशभर में हो रही है। मरकाम ने कहा कि छत्तीसगढ़ की जनता ने कांग्रेस पर भरोसा किया और 70 सीटें दीं। अब संगठन की ओर से भाजपा की जीत वाली 20 सीटों का चिन्हांकित कर वर्क किया जा रहा है, ताकि आगामी समय में इन सीटों पर भी कांग्रेस का कब्जा हो सके। मरकाम ने कहा कि सरकार को अभी तीन साल शेष है। ऐसे में किसी भी कार्यकर्ताओं को निराश और नाराज होने की जरूरत नहीं है। हर कार्यकर्ता की मंशा के अनुरूप ही काम किया जा रहा है।

अध्यक्ष से की पूछपरख नहीं होने की शिकायत
कांग्रेस भवन में प्रदेश अध्यक्ष की मौजूदगी में कुछ कार्यकर्ताओं ने उनके समक्ष पदाधिकारियों की शिकायत की। बताया कि पदाधिकारियों की ओर से पूछपरख तक नहीं की जा रही है। संगठन के कार्यक्रम की सूचना नहीं मिलती बल्कि संगठन के प्रमुख पदों पर ऐसे लोगों को बिठाया जा रहा है जो कि सरकार बनने के बाद आए हैं या फिर दूसरी पार्टी के सदस्य रहे हैं। इस पर मरकाम ने कार्यकर्ताओं की पूछपरख करने पदाधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए।

निगम की ओर से कार्यों की दी गई जानकारी
निगम की ओर से किए जा रहे कार्यों से भी अवगत कराया और आगामी कार्यक्रमों में शिरकत करने न्योता दिया। महापौर निवास में डोंगरगढ़ विधायक भनेश्वर बघेल, दुर्ग जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष तुलसी साहू, जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष पदम कोठारी , शहर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कुलबीर छाबड़ा, उत्तर ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष आसिफ अली, राजगामी सम्पदा अध्यक्ष विवेक वासनिक, अल्पसंख्यक आयोग सदस्य हाफिज खान सहित अन्य पदाधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

