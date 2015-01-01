पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

फैसला:78 गांव के साथ गंडई आज से जिले की दसवीं तहसील, 20 किलोमीटर की दौड़ अब बचेगी

राजनांदगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राज्य सरकार ने गंडई को जिले में नई तहसील का दर्जा दिया है। बुधवार से गंडई नई तहसील के रुप में अस्तित्व में आएगी। इसके साथ ही क्षेत्रवासियों की लंबी मांग पर मुहर लग गई है। गंडई को पूर्ण तहसील का दर्जा देने की मांग को लेकर लंबे समय से आंदोलन जारी था, तहसील बन जाने के बाद इनमें खुशी की लहर है। गंडई तहसील में 78 गांव को शामिल किया गया है, इसमें 19 पटवारी हल्का होंगे। खास बात यह है कि तहसील संबंधित काम के लिए लगने वाली 20 किमी. की दौड़ से अब लोगों को राहत मिलेगी। वर्तमान में गंडई में नायब तहसीलदार बैठा करते थे, लेकिन तहसीलदार से होने वाले कार्याें के लिए क्षेत्रवासियों को छुईखदान जाना पड़ता था। लेकिन अब गंडई जिले का दसवां तहसील होगा। 11 नवंबर को सीएम भूपेश बघेल औपचारिक घोषणा करेंगे।

चला आंदोलन, तत्कालीन सीएम ने किया था आश्वस्त
गंडई को तहसील का दर्जा देने की मांग लेकर युवा जन जागरण समिति के द्वारा व्यापक आंदोलन चलाया था। उग्र प्रदर्शन भी हुए और करीब 13 लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भी भेजा गया। समिति के प्रमुख सदस्य व नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष श्यामपाल ताम्रकार ने बताया कि गंडई को पूर्ण तहसील बनाने की मांग 1994 से चल रही है। विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले तत्कालीन सीएम डॉ. रमन सिंह ने भी इस मांग को पूरा करने का आश्वासन दिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें