दिया धरना:हाथों में बैनर-पोस्टर थामे शासकीय सेवकों ने निकाला जुलूस

  • जिला मुख्यालय में कर्मचारी-अधिकारियों ने कलेक्टर को सौंपा ज्ञापन

कर्मचारी-अधिकारी फेडरेशन के द्वारा शुक्रवार को अपनी विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर धरना दिया गया। इसके बाद शहर में रैली निकाली गई। इस दौरान नारेबाजी भी की गई। राजनांदगांव जिला इकाई के द्वारा महासचिव सतीश ब्यौहरे एवं जिला संयोजक डॉ.केएल टांडेकर के नेतृत्व में पदाधिकारीगण एवं सदस्यों ने अपनी लंबित मांगों के समर्थन में द्वितीय चरण के संघर्ष का बिगुल फूंका। ‘कलम रख मशाल उठा’ के नारे के साथ द्वितीय चरण का यह आंदोलन शुक्रवार दोपहर लगभग 12 बजे से 2 बजे तक धरनास्थल कलेक्टोरेट के सामने फ्लाई ओवर के नीचे संपन्न हुआ। इसमें विभिन्न विभागों के शासकीय सेवकगण एकत्रित होकर अपनी मांगों के लिए नारेबाजी करते नजर आए। दोपहर 2 बजे से विभिन्न संगठनों/संघों से संबद्ध शासकीय कर्मचारियों एवं अधिकारियों ने हाथों में बैनर-पोस्टर लेकर रैली के रूप में नगर भ्रमण किया। अपनी जायज मांगों के संबंध में नारेबाजी के साथ बैनर पोस्टर का प्रदर्शन करते दिखे। यह रैली धरनास्थल कलेक्टोरेट के सामने से होकर महावीर चौक, मानव मंदिर चौक, गुरुद्वारा चौक, भदौरिया चौक होकर वापस कलेक्टोरेट पहुंची। प्रशासन को सौंपा स्मरण पत्र: छत्तीसगढ़ कर्मचारी अधिकारी फेडरेशन के पदाधिकारियों ने अपनी मांगों के संबंध में मुख्यमंत्री के नाम जिले के कलेक्टर को स्मरण पत्र सौंपा। इस विशाल धरना प्रदर्शन एवं वादा निभाओ रैली सहित द्वितीय चरण के आंदोलन के विषय में फेडरेशन के जिला संयोजक केएल टांडेकर एवं महासचिव सतीश ब्यौहरे ने बताया कि राज्य के कर्मचारी-अधिकारी, शासन के उपेक्षापूर्ण रवैये से क्षुब्ध एवं व्यथित होकर इसके विरोध में 11 दिसंबर को प्रदेश के सभी जिला मुख्यालयों में द्वितीय चरण का आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। ‘कलम रख, मशाल उठा’ के नारे के साथ अपने हक की मांगों के लिए संघर्ष का बिगुल फूंक रहे हैं। यदि शासन फेडरेशन की लंबित मांगों पर शीघ्र कोई ठोस निर्णय नहीं लेती है तो इस आंदोलन का तृतीय चरण 19 दिसंबर को राजधानी रायपुर में वादा निभाओ रैली के रूप में किया जाएगा।

