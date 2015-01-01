पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरटीई में दाखिला:आधा सत्र बीता तब डीपीआई ने निकाली दूसरे चरण की लॉटरी

राजनांदगांव7 घंटे पहले
  • 668 गरीब बच्चों का चयन

शिक्षा का अधिकार अधिनियम के तहत लोक शिक्षण संचालनालय की ओर से अब जाकर दूसरे चरण की लॉटरी की प्रक्रिया पूरी कराई गई है। दूसरे चरण में 668 बच्चों का चयन हुआ है। इनके एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया भी शुरू करा दी गई है। विडंबना है कि आधा सत्र बीत गया तब जाकर दूसरे चरण की लॉटरी निकाली गई है। चयनित बच्चों को ऑनलाइन क्लासेस में कोर्स पूरा करने मशक्कत करनी पड़ेगी, क्योंकि ये पढ़ाई में काफी पिछड़ गए हैं। वहीं लगभग 6 निजी स्कूल संचालकों की ओर से पहले चरण की लॉटरी में चयनित बच्चों को अब भी एडमिशन नहीं दिया गया है। इन स्कूलों की मनमानी को लेकर डीपीआई तक पत्राचार हो गया है। कलेक्टर ने मान्यता रद्द करने चेतावनी भरा नोटिस जारी किया था तब दूसरे निजी स्कूलों की ओर से रिक्त सीटों को भरा गया। इसके बाद ही दूसरे चरण की लॉटरी निकाली गई। निजी स्कूलों की मनमानी से दूसरे चरण की लॉटरी में इतना समय लग गया। आरटीई के तहत निजी स्कूलों में 4558 सीटें आरक्षित रखी गई हैं। पहले चरण में 2928 बच्चों का चयन हुआ। दूसरे चरण में 668 बच्चों का चयन किया गया है। डीईओ एचआर सोम ने बताया कि लॉटरी में चयन के बाद एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया चल रही है।

