प्रदर्शन:पाटेश्वरधाम के समर्थन में सामने आया हिंदू संगठन, कलेक्टोरेट के सामने दिया धरना

  • नोटिस की कार्रवाई को पदाधिकारियों ने बताया साजिश, डीएफओ के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग

बालोद जिले के जामड़ी पाटेश्वर धाम को डीएफओ की ओर से नोटिस जारी कर कब्जा हटाने कहा है। इस तरह बार-बार नोटिस भेजा जा रहा है। इसे संत समाज के लिए एक षड़यंत्र बताते हुए हिंदू संगठनों ने सोमवार को कलेक्टोरेट के सामने धरना दिया और डीएफओ के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की। धरना के बाद राज्यपाल के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। आरएसएस, विश्व हिंदू परिषद सहित भाजपा के पदाधिकारियों ने पाटेश्वर धाम को भेजे गए नोटिस का विरोध किया। कहा कि हिंदुओं की आस्था से जुड़े ज्यादातर देव स्थल वनों में स्थित है। ऐसे में आस्था के केन्द्रों को नोटिस भेजकर हटाने का षड़यंत्र रचा जा रहा है। संगठन की ओर से वन मंत्री को इस ओर गंभीरता के साथ ध्यान देने की बात कही। कहा कि वनमंत्री को देखना चाहिए कि बालोद डीएफओ ने किस आधार पर नोटिस भेजकर कब्जा हटाने की बात कही है। जबकि पाटेश्वर धाम महंत श्रीराम जानकी दास महात्यागी का तपस्थली स्थल है। ज्ञापन साैंपने के दौरान शिव वर्मा, किशुन यदु, अतुल रायजादा सहित अन्य पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

मंदिर का निर्माण चल रहा
पेयजल की व्यवस्था सहित अन्य सुविधाएं दी गई है। श्रद्धालुओं की ओर से दिए गए दान की राशि से बाल योगेश्वर राम बालक दास महात्यागी के मार्गदर्शन में कौशिल्या जन्मभूमि का मंदिर निर्माण किया जा रहा है। बताया कि 2020 सितंबर माह से वन विभाग की ओर से बार-बार नोटिस भेजकर श्रद्धालुओं के लिए बनाए गए भवनों को खाली करने कहा जा रहा है। जबकि रोज श्रद्धालुओं का यहां आना-जाना है। ऐसे में श्रद्धालु कहां ठहरेंगे।

ग्रामसभा की कॉपी सौंप चुके
आरएसएस के संघ चालक विष्णु साव, भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष मधुसूदन यादव, पूर्व प्रांत संयोजक बजरंग दल कोमल सिंह राजपूत, विश्व हिंदू परिषद के विभाग मंत्री नंदू राम साहू, अरूण गुप्ता ने कहा कि संत राम बालक दास की ओर से 5 नवंबर को वन मंत्री को ग्राम सभा में लिए गए निर्णय की कॉपी सौंपी जा चुकी है। इसके बाद भी बार-बार नोटिस भेजकर संत समाज को परेशान किया जा रहा है। इससे श्रद्धालुओं की आस्था में ठेस पहुंची है।

सुरक्षा मुहैया कराई जाए
संगठन की ओर से महंत रामजानकी दास और संत राम बालक दास को सुरक्षा मुहैया कराने की भी मांग रखी। कहा कि देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों में संतों के साथ अप्रिय घटनाएं हो चुकीं हैं। इसे देखते हुए पाटेश्वर दाम के संतों को विशेष सुरक्षा दें। ज्ञापन सौंपने के दौरान ओमप्रकाश अग्निहोत्री, सुशील लड्डा, प्रशांत दुबे, अनूप श्रीवास, भरत वर्मा, रमेश पटेल, गीता घासी, राजेश खांडेकर, विजय मानिकपुरी, प्रवीणी मेश्राम, संतोष तुरहति मौजूद रहे।

हजारों सालों से पूजनीय स्थल रहा है जामड़ी पाट
हिंदू संगठन के पदाधिकारियों ने कहा कि जामड़ी पाट हजारों सालों से आदिवासी समाज का पूजनीय स्थल है। 40-45 वर्षों से पाटेश्वर धाम देशभर के हजारों श्रद्धालुओं के आस्था का केन्द्र है। संगठन के पदाधिकारियों ने कहा कि पाटेश्वर धाम में रोज आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के लिए प्रदेश सरकार के वन विभाग ने ही बाउंड्रीवाल का निर्माण किया है। अन्य शासकीय विभागों की ओर से श्रद्धालुओं के विश्राम के लिए भवन बनवाए गए हैं।

