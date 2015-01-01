पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटवारी हड़ताल पर:सैकड़ों किसान रकबा सुधार कराने लगा रहे कार्यालय के चक्कर

राजनांदगांव7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धान खरीदी के बीच नौ सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर किसानों का विरोध, चरणबद्ध आंदोलन चला रहे

धान खरीदी के बीच जिले के पटवारियों ने 9 सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल शुरू कर दी है। इस चक्कर में किसानों का रकबा का सुधार नहीं हो पा रहा है। किसान पटवारियों के चक्कर लगाने मजबूर हैं। खबर है कि जिलेभर में रकबा कटौती संबंधित सबसे ज्यादा शिकायतें खैरागढ़ विधानसभा क्षेत्र से मिली हैं। यहां से 515 किसानों के आवेदन आए हैं। प्रशासन का दावा है कि पहले चरण में 1861 आवेदन किसानों की ओर से दिए गए थे। इनमें से 1807 आवेदनों का निराकरण हो गया है। राजस्व पटवारी संघ की ओर से 14 दिसंबर से हड़ताल शुरू की गई है। पटवारी कलेक्टोरेट के सामने धरने पर बैठे हुए हैं। पटवारी संघ के जिला अध्यक्ष भीषम ठाकुर ने बताया कि संघ की ओर से चरणबद्ध आंदोलन किया गया फिर भी मांगे पूरी नहीं की गई। इसके चलते अब हड़ताल में बैठ गए हैं। बताया कि भुइयां सॉफ्टवेयर की पूरी समस्या दूर की जाए। वरिष्ठता के आधार पर जिनकी उम्र 45 वर्ष या फिर सेवा काल 20 वर्ष पूरी हो चुकी है तो पटवारियों को राजस्व निरीक्षण के पद पर पदोन्नत करें। विभागीय जांच पूर्ण हुए बगैर किसी भी पटवारी को निलंबित न किया जाए।

यहां से आए इतने आवेदन

  • छुईखदान - 88
  • खैरागढ़ - 515
  • डोंगरगढ़ - 288
  • राजनांदगांव - 380
  • छुरिया - 156
  • डोंगरगांव - 171
  • अंबागढ़ चौकी - 127
  • मोहला - 108
  • मानपुर - 28
  • कुल - 1861

विशेष भत्ता देने का प्रावधान करें: अध्यक्ष ने बताया कि मांग रखी गई है कि महंगाई को देखते हुए टीए प्रति माह 1 हजार किया जाए। स्टेशनरी भत्ता 1 हजार प्रति माह दिया जाए। नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र में कार्यरत पटवारियों को विशेष भत्ता देने का प्रावधान करें। मुख्यालय निवास की बाध्यता समाप्त की जाए। इसी तरह अतिरिक्त हल्का प्रभार क्षेत्र के लिए मूल वेतन का 50 प्रतिशत राशि भत्ता के रूप में दिया जाए। वहीं वेतन विसंगति दूर करने की मांग की जा रही है।
किसानों की परेशानी बढ़ी: पटवारियों की हड़ताल के उन किसानों की परेशानी बढ़ गई है जिनका रकबा काट दिया गया है। ऐसे किसान धान नहीं बेच पा रहे हैं। प्रशासन के पास रोज ऐसी शिकायतें आ रहीं हैं। रकबा कटौती होने से धान की मात्रा भी कम हो गई है। टोकन कम धान का कट रहा है। डिप्टी कलेक्टर लता उर्वशा ने बताया कि आवेदन के आधार पर रकबा सुधार करा रहे हैं।

