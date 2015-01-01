पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बरतें सावधानी:आज से बिना मास्क पकड़े गए तो मौके पर ही होगा कोरोना टेस्ट, कोविड हॉस्पिटल में 3-3 दिन मरीजों को देखने नहीं पहुंच रहे डॉक्टर

राजनांदगांव12 घंटे पहले
  • पहले ही कई मौतों पर लापरवाही के लगे चुके हैं आरोप, हॉस्पिटल पहुंचने से बेहतर आप लगाएं मास्क

लोगों की लापरवाही से कोरोना के मामलों मेें फिर बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। लोग बगैर मास्क घूम रहे हैं। समझाइश और अफसरों की अपील भी बेअसर हो रही है। इसी के चलते सोमवार से जिला प्रशासन, पुलिस और स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने अब सख्ती बरतने की तैयारी है। बगैर मास्क के घूमते पाए जाने वालों का मौके पर ही कोरोना टेस्ट किया जाएगा। इसके लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग शहर के प्रमुख हिस्सों में मोबाइल यूनिट तैनात कर रही है। इसमें टेस्टिंग की टीम मौजूद रहेगी। पुलिस जवानों से भी इसके लिए मदद ली जाएगी। सड़कों पर बगैर मास्क घूमने वालाें की धरपकड़ होगी। उनका मौके पर ही टेस्ट किया जाएगा। शुक्रवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने इसका ट्रायल भी कर लिया है। इसमें 30 लोगों का मौके पर ही कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया। जिसमें 2 पॉजिटिव पाए गए थे। इस अभियान को अगले 30 दिनों तक चलाने की तैयारी की गई है। इसके अलावा नगर निगम की टीम बाजार में दबिश देगी। जहां सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की अनदेखी करने वाले दुकानदारों पर कड़ाई से कार्रवाई की जाएगी। शहर के प्रमुख चौराहों के अलावा बाजार हिस्से में एक साथ कार्रवाई चलेगी। वहीं पुलिस भी सख्ती करेगी।

जिले में अब तक 122 मौतें
जिले में कोरोना से अब तक 122 मौतें हो चुकी हैं। गंभीर बात यह है कि इनमें से ज्यादातर मृतकों के परिजनों ने इलाज में लापरवाही और अनदेखी के ही आरोप लगाए हैं। मौत के बाद उन्होंने बताया कि हॉस्पिटल में डॉक्टर समय पर उन्हें देखने नहीं पहुंचे। इसके चलते मरीजों की हालात बिगड़ती चली गई। इन मौतों से भी हम सबक लेकर गंभीरता दिखा सकते हैं। लापरवाही की बजाय सतर्कता और गंभीरता दिखाएं।

ट्रेस किए जाएंगे संदिग्ध
बिगड़ते हालात को देखते हुए अब वार्ड से लेकर पंचायत स्तर पर मरीजों की ट्रेसिंग शुरु होगी। इसके लिए पहले ही सर्दी खांसी के मरीजों की पहचान के लिए सर्वे किया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा मेडिकल स्टोर्स से भी इस तरह की समस्या से जुड़ी दवा लेने वालों का रिकॉर्ड खंगाला जा रहा है। वार्ड स्तर पर सर्वे और तेज किया जाएगा, ताकि कोई भी संदिग्ध न छूटे। जानकारी छिपा रहे लोगों तक टीम खुद पहुंचेगी।

दो ब्लॉक बने हाट स्पॉट
शहर के अलावा जिले के डोंगरगढ़ और खैरागढ़ ब्लाक में भी सबसे अधिक मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। धीरे-धीरे ये दोनों ब्लाक हॉट स्पॉट में तब्दील हो रहे हैं। इसके चलते अब स्थानीय प्रशासन इन हिस्सों में भी कड़ाई बरतने की तैयारी में हैं। डोंगरगढ़ का आधा नगर कंटेनमेंट में बदल चुका है। वहीं खैरागढ़ में भी इस तरह की कार्रवाई की तैयारी है। ताकि संक्रमण की रफ्तार को रोका जा सके और लोग सुरक्षित रहें।

क्योंकि लापरवाह हो गए हैं हम... जानिए शहर में बढ़ते मामलों की ये तीन बड़ी वजह
भीड़ का हिस्सा बन रहे: कोरोना के नियंत्रित होते ही लोग फिर लापरवाह हो गए। बेवजह लोग भीड़ का हिस्सा बन रहे हैं। बाजार से लेकर दुकानों तक में ऐसी लापरवाही जारी है। संक्रमण का खतरा लाेगों के मन से हट गया है। बेवजह घरों से निकलना भी अब आम हो गया है।
सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं: इन दिनों बाजार से सोशल डिस्टेसिंग की गंभीरता पूरी तरह खत्म हो गई। लोग दुकानों से लेकर सामान्य जगहों पर डिस्टेसिंग का पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं। व्यापारी और दुकानदार भी इसकी अनदेखी कर रहे हैं। दुकानों में भीड़ जुटना आम बात हो गई।
बगैर मास्क लगाए घूम रहे : शहर में संक्रमण की रफ्तार दोबारा बढ़ने की वजह मास्क की अनदेखी भी हैं। लोग बेपरवाह होकर बगैर मास्क लगाए बाजार में घूम रहे हैं। प्रशासन की अपील और सख्ती को भी नजरअंदाज कर रहे हैं। युवा वर्ग में भी ऐसी लापरवाही जमकर दिख रही है।

हॉस्पिटल में मरीजों की सुध नहीं ले रहा कोई
पेंड्री के कोविड हास्पिटल में डॉक्टरों की अनदेखी का भी आरोप लगातार सामने आ रहा है। एक दिन पहले ही एक पॉजिटिव महिला को हॉस्पिटल से रायपुर शिफ्ट किया गया है। परिजन ने आरोप लगाया कि मरीज का ऑक्सीजन लेवल लगातार गिर रहा था, बार-बार बोलने के बाद भी डॉक्टर जांच के लिए नहीं पहुंचे। हालात बिगड़ी तो डेढ़ घंटे बाद ऑक्सीजन उपलब्ध कराया गया। इसके पहले तीन दिनों में मरीज को देखने कोई डॉक्टर नहीं पहुंचा था। ऐसा ही आरोप कोरोना से दम तोड़ चुके एक और मरीज की बेटी ने लगाया, जिन्होंने ड्यूटी रजिस्टर में डॉक्टर के साइन कर लौट जाने की बात कही थी, मृतक की बेटी ने बताया कि उनके पिता की हालत देखने भी डॉक्टर नहीं पहुंचा था।

173 नए पॉजिटिव केस 227 मरीजों की छुट्‌टी
जिले में रविवार को कोरोना के 173 नए केस सामने आए हैं। नगर निगम क्षेत्र राजनांदगांव में 87 और जिले के अन्य ब्लॉकों में 86 केस सामने आए हैं। जबकि रविवार को 227 मरीजों की छुट्‌टी हुई है। अब तक 14759 कोरोना के केस सामने आ चुके हैं। इनमें 13110 की छुट्‌टी हो चुकी है। वहीं 1527 एक्टिव केस हैं। जबकि 122 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। रविवार को कुल 1513 सैंपल लिए गए थे। इनमें से रैपिड एंटीजन के 1083 सैंपल हैं। रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट में 69 पॉजिटिव आए हैं। रविवार को जारी बुलेटिन के अनुसार डोंगरगढ़ में 26, खैरागढ़ में 15, छुरिया में 13, मानपुर में 7, मोहला में 6, डोंगरगांव में 4, अंबागढ़ चौकी और छुईखदान में दो-दो, राजनांदगांव ग्रामीण में 11 केस सामने आए हैं। जिले में होम आइसोलेशन के माध्यम से उपचार कराने वालों की संख्या फिलहाल 799 है। मेडिकल कॉलेज पेंड्री में 105, कन्या परिसर अंबागढ़ चौकी में 17, छुईखदान में 6, छुरिया में 11, डोंगरगांव में 20, डोंगरगढ़ में 7, खैरागढ़ में 41, मानपुर में 18, एकलव्य हॉस्टल पेंड्री में 29 मरीजों का इलाज किया जा रहा है।

