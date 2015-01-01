पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजनांदगांव. घुमका खरीदी केन्द्र में धान जाम की स्थिति बनने लगी है। उठाव कमजोर है। यही हाल रहा तो आगामी दिनों में परेशानी बढ़ सकती है।
  • घुमका धान खरीदी केंद्र में भी पैसे मांगने के मामले में हमालों का नाम सामने आया था, पटेवा में भी मांगी रिश्वत

समर्थन मूल्य पर जारी धान की खरीदी के बीच किसानों से अवैध वसूली हो रही है। तौलाई, ग्रेडिंग और पलटी करने के एवज में किसानों से पैसे लिए जा रहे हैं। घुमका खरीदी केन्द्र में गिधवा निवासी किसान से 500 रुपए की मांग करने और किसान की मौत के मामले की जांच पूरी हुई नहीं है और पटेवा में ऐसा ही एक और मामला सामने आ गया। यहां ठेके पर रखे गए हमालों ने शहीद की पत्नी से धान बेचने के एवज में ढाई हजार रुपए की मांग कर दी। शहीद की पत्नी ने इसकी शिकायत कर दी। जांच में पैसे मांगने की पुष्टि हो चुकी है। तहसीलदार ने जांच प्रतिवेदन एसडीएम को सौंप दिया है। कलेक्टर टीके वर्मा का कहना है कि जिन केन्द्रों से शिकायतें मिली हैं, वहां के कर्मचारियों का वेरीफिकेशन होगा। रिपोर्ट मिलने के बाद कार्रवाई तय है। बताया गया कि बोटेपार निवासी आरक्षक प्रकाश वर्मा की पत्नी धान बेचने के लिए पटेवा खरीदी केन्द्र 7 दिसंबर को पहुंची थी। इसी दौरान अलग से रकम मांगी गई।

जांच प्रतिवेदन एसडीएम को सौंपा
खरीदी केंद्र में पहुंचने पर ठेकेदार की ओर से धान बिकवा देने का हवाला देते हुए ढाई हजार रुपए की मांग की गई। शहीद की पत्नी ने इसकी रिकॉर्डिंग कर दी। इसके बाद शिकायत की गई। तहसीलदार ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच की तो पैसे मांगने की बात सही निकाली। जांच प्रतिवेदन एसडीएम को सौंप दिया गया है। इस मामले का खुलासा होने के बाद से धान खरीदी केंद्रों में हड़कंप है।

धान बिकवाने की गारंटी दे रहे
पटेवा के समिति प्रबंधक सुरेश शर्मा का कहना है कि शहीद की पत्नी 150 कट्टा धान लेकर पहुंची थी। जांच करने पर धान में नमी पाई गई। बताया गया था कि धान को बाद में लेकर आना है। इधर ठेकेदार अंगद साहू की ओर से उक्त महिला को धान बिकवा देने का हवाला देकर पैसे की मांग की गई। जबकि ठेकेदार का काम केवल धान की तौलाई कराना है पर यहां धान बिकवा देने की गारंटी दी जा रही है।

कलेक्टर ने केंद्रों में दी दबिश
लगातार मिल रही शिकायतों को देखते हुए कलेक्टर वर्मा ने शुक्रवार को सुरगी, सिंघोला सहित आसपास के खरीदी केन्द्रों का निरीक्षण किया और किसानों से सीधे मुलाकात कर पूछा कि धान बेचने के नाम से कोई पैसे तो नहीं मांग रहा है। किसानों की ओर से इस संबंध में शिकायत नहीं की गई है। हालांकि कलेक्टर का कहना है कि प्रशासन की टीम हर केन्द्रों में नजर रख रही है ताकि गड़बड़ी न हो सके।

