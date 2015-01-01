पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समितियों ने की आपत्ति:बिना भौतिक सत्यापन के बढ़ा दी बफर लिमिट

राजनांदगांव5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कई धान खरीदी केन्द्रों में चबूतरा नहीं, ड्रेनेज भी नहीं बन पाया, फिर भी लिमिट बढ़ा दिया

भास्कर न्यूज | धान खरीदी केन्द्रों में धान की बंफर आवक हो रही है। केन्द्रों में धान जाम की स्थिति बन गई है। इस बीच मार्कफेड की ओर से बिना भौतिक सत्यापन कराए केन्द्रों की बफर लिमिट बढ़ा दी गई है। जबकि कई केन्द्र ऐसे हैं जहां पर धान रखने की जगह नहीं है और सुरक्षा के लिहाज से पर्याप्त चबूतरे नहीं हैं। वहीं ड्रेनेज भी पुराने लिमिट के आधार पर बनाया गया है। बफर लिमिट बढ़ने से अब सोसाइटियों की परेशानी बढ़ गई है। जिला सहकारी केन्द्रीय बैंक की ओर से बफर लिमिट बढ़ाए जाने पर आपत्ति की है। मार्कफेड की ओर से परिवहन की रफ्तार नहीं बढ़ाई जा रही है जबकि समितियों की ओर से रोज 2 लाख क्विंटल धान की खरीदी की जा रही। शॉर्टेज या फिर किसी वजह से धान को नुकसान हुआ तो समितियों को ही भरपाई करनी होगी। सेवा सहकारी कर्मचारी संघ की ओर से इसका विरोध भी किया जा रहा है।

बारिश से होगा नुकसान
संघ के पदाधिकारियों का कहना है कि पहले जिन खरीदी केन्द्रों की बफर लिमिट 10 हजार क्विंटल थी उसे 15 से 20 हजार क्विंटल कर दिया गया है। जबकि समितियों की ओर से पूर्व में तय किए गए लिमिट के आधार पर ही खरीदी की तैयारी करते हुए ड्रेनेज और चबूतरे बनवाए गए हैं। बताया कि अफसरों ने नए केन्द्रों की लिमिट भी बढ़ा दी है जबकि यहां पर चबूतरों का निर्माण नहीं हुआ है इसके अलावा ड्रेनेज का निर्माण भी नहीं किया जा सका है। ऐसे में बारिश होने पर धान खराब होगा तो समितियों को नुकसान झेलना पड़ेगा।

खरीदी की यह स्थिति
22 लाख 59 हजार क्विंटल धान की खरीदी कर ली गई है। हैरत की बात यह है कि परिवहन केवल 1 लाख 6 हजार 298 क्विंटल का ही परिवहन हो पाया है। जबकि समितियों की ओर से रोज 2 लाख क्विंटल से ज्यादा धान का टोकन जारी किया जा रहा है। गुरुवार के लिए समितियों ने 5 हजार 957 किसानों को टोकन दिया है। कुल 2 लाख 41 हजार क्विंटल धान लिया जाएगा जबकि डीओ डेढ़ लाख क्विंटल का ही काटा गया है। जिला सहकारी केन्द्रीय बैंक के सीईओ सुनील कुमार वर्मा ने बताया कि इसे लेकर आपत्ति की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें