आत्मदाह करने का प्रयास:मिट्‌टीतेल लेकर निवेशक एजेंट पहुंचे सहारा ऑफिस

राजनांदगांव5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जमा रकम की वापसी के लिए लगातार चक्कर लगा रहे सहारा इंडिया के एक निवेशक व अभिकर्ता ने मंगलवार शाम करीब पौन पांच बजे आत्मघाती कदम उठाने का प्रयास किया। रामाधीन मार्ग पर स्थित सहारा कार्यालय में मिट्टीतेल से भरा बोतल लेकर वे पहुंचे थे। मिट्टीतेल को अपने शरीर पर उड़ेलकर आत्मदाह करने की कोशिश की। इस बीच वहां के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों ने जैसे-तैसे बचाया। फिर पुलिस को बुलाकर मामला शांत कराया गया। मामले में कोतवाली पुलिस ने निवेशक व अभिकर्ता का बयान दर्ज कर लिया है।
पुलिस के मुताबिक डोंगरगढ़ ब्लॉक के ग्राम नागतरई में रहने वाले मनसुख वर्मा ने खुद व अपनी पत्नी अनुसुइया वर्मा के नाम से अंबागढ़ चौकी वाले फ्रेंचाइजी आफिस जून 2015 में कुल नौ अलग-अलग खातों में नौ लाख रुपए जमा कराए थे। इसके एवज में उन्हें हर माह ब्याज के रूप में नौ-नौ हजार रुपए मिलने थे। इसी से वे घर का खर्च चलाते थे। बीमार मनसुख इसी ब्याज राशि से अपना इलाज भी कराते थे। लेकिन दिसंबर 2019 से उन्हें फूटी कौड़ी नहीं मिली है। इसी के भरोसे जीवनयापन करने वाला परिवार अब भूखे मरने की कगार पर है। इससे परेशान होकर मंगलवार शाम को मनसुख व अभिकर्ता शेषनारायण देवांगन बोतल में मिट्टीतेल लेकर पहुंचे थे।
ब्याज नहीं मिल रहा: मनसुख वर्मा ने बताया कि मासिक ब्याज नहीं मिलने से वे वैसे ही आर्थिक तंगी जैसी स्थिति से गुजर रहे हैं। इस बीच परिवार में बेटी की शादी तय हो चुकी है। चार दिसंबर को विवाह होना है। इसके बारे में भी सहारा के अफसरों को कई बार बता चुके हैं। वे यह कह कर पल्ला झाड़ लेते हैं कि अभी खुद से व्यवस्था कर लो। बाद में भुगतान करा देंगे लेकिन इसके बाद भी उन्हें कोई रकम वापस नहीं मिली। इसी के कारण आत्मदाह का फैसला किया।
उन्हें समझाइश दी गई है: इस संबंध में कोतवाली टीआई वीरेंद्र चतुर्वेदी ने बताया कि परेशान निवेशक व अभिकर्ता मिट्टीतेल लेकर पहुंचा था। खुद को वे परेशान बताकर आत्महत्या करने की बात कह रहा था। उन्हें समझाइश दी गई है। सीएसपी आफिस में सहारा के अफसरों के साथ बैठक करा रहे हैं।

