पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

3100 कट्‌टा नई उपज भी पहुंची:मंडी में बढ़ने लगी आवक, दिनभर में 11500 कट्‌टा धान पहंुचा

राजनांदगांव2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महामाया धान को 1601 रुपए तक मिला रेट, दीपावली के चलते उपज बेचने मंडी पहुंच रहे हैं किसान

बसंतपुर स्थित कृषि उपज मंडी में इन दिनों धान की आवक बढ़ गई है। 11 सौ से 12 सौ कट्‌टा रोज धान पहुंच रहा है। धान की समर्थन मूल्य में खरीदी को दिसंबर में होगी। इसलिए जरूरत के सामानों की खरीदी और त्योहार के मद्देनजर किसान उपज बेचने मंडी पहुंच रहे हैं। मंगलवार को दिनभर में 11500 कट्‌टा धान की आवक हुई। इसमें 3100 कट्‌टा धान नई उपज है। कठानी आवक 1819 हुई। सोयाबीन की आवक 1407 कट्‌टा हुई है। मंडी के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि सफरी देशी नया न्यूनतम 1370 से उच्चतम 1411 से 1400 तक बिक्री हुई। सरना धान 1345 से 1368 और 1352, एचएमटी 1400 से 1500और 1450 रुपए में बिका। 1010 धान 1378 से 1400 और 1381 में बिका। 1001 धान की नीलामी 1340 से 1350 और 1345, जे आर 1349से 1352 और 1350 रुपए में हुई। महामाया पुराना धान 1500 से 1676 और 1650 रुपए में बिक्री हुई।

धान कटाई में आई तेजी
हरूना किस्म के धान की फसल पककर तैयार हो चुकी है। किसान उपज को खलिहान में ले जाकर मिंसाई भी करने लगे हैं। यही वजह से नई फसल की आवक भी मंडी में हो रही है। राज्य सरकार की ओर से दिसंबर माह से समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की खरीदी की जाएगी। इसलिए किसान त्योहार को देखते हुए मंडी में उपज बेच रहे हैं। मंडी में धान को अच्छा रेट भी मिल रहा है।

आवक अच्छी हो रही
गेहूं 1500 से 1570 और 1555 तक बिका। धनिया 4199 से 5600 और 5000 तक खरीदी हुई। मसूर की 4610 तक बिक्री हुई। राहर की खरीदी 5501 से 6400 और 5401 रुपए में बिका। मंडी सचिव आरएल साहू ने बताया कि मंडी में आवक अच्छी हो रही है। तीन दिन से अवकाश होने की वजह से भी किसान उपज नहीं बेच पाए थे। दीपावली के चलते भी किसान उपज बेच रहे हैं।

ऑनलाइन खरीदी बंद
मंडी प्रबंधन की ओर से ऑनलाइन ऑक्शन के लिए लाखों रुपए खर्च कर सिस्टम लगाया गया है पर व्यापारी इसका इस्तेमाल ही नहीं कर रहे हैं। इसमें समय लगने और भुगतान को लेकर दिक्कतें होने की वजह से ऑक्शन सिस्टम बेकार पड़ा हुआ है। अब इस सेटअप का इस्तेमाल कार्यालय के रूप में किया जा रहा है। मंडी सचिव ने बताया कि व्यापारी ही इस सिस्टम से खरीदी करने तैयार नहीं हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें