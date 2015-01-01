पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धान खरीदी:एकमुश्त 2500 रुपए समर्थन मूल्य देने की मांग, जोगी कांग्रेस ने जमकर किया प्रदर्शन

राजनांदगांव2 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचे जोगी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने जताया विरोध, कहा- वादा भूल गई सरकार

जनता कांग्रेस छत्तीसगढ़ जे ने धान खरीदी में हो रही अव्यवस्था, किसानों से रिश्वतखोरी सहित बारदानों की कमी दूर करने की मांग करते हुए शुक्रवार को कलेक्टोरेट के सामने प्रदर्शन किया। जोगी कांग्रेस ने प्रमुख रूप से मांग रखी कि किसानों को 2500 रुपए समर्थन मूल्य की राशि एकमुश्त दी जाए। कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार ने खुद यह वादा किया था पर दो साल के भीतर कांग्रेस की ओर से यह व्यवस्था नहीं की गई है कि किसानों के खाते में समर्थन मूल्य की राशि एक साथ पहुंच पाए। जोगी कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं को पुलिस ने कलेक्टोरेट के पहले नंबर गेट पर रोक दिया था लेकिन कार्यकर्ताओं ने बेरिकेड्स लांघकर दूसरे नंबर गेट तक पहुंचकर प्रदर्शन किया और राज्य सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की गई। जोगी कांग्रेस के कोर कमेटी सदस्य नवीन अग्रवाल ने कहा कि खरीदी केन्द्रों में किसान परेशान है।

प्रशासन की सख्ती नहीं
कहा गया कि किसान अपना ही धान बेचने के लिए कर्मचारियों को रिश्वत दे रहा है। ऐसी व्यवस्था बना दी गई है कि मजबूर किसान बिना पैसे दिए धान नहीं बेच सकते। टोकन से लेकर तौल सहित ग्रेडिंग तक में किसानों से पैसे लिए जा रहे हैं और ऐसे मामले लगातार सामने आ रहे हैं। इसके बाद भी सख्ती नहीं दिखाई जा रही है।

कथनी और करनी में अंतर
नवीन ने कहा कि पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री स्व. अजीत जोगी ने विपरीत परिस्थितियों के बाद भी 1 नवंबर से धान खरीदी की व्यवस्था रखी थी। कांग्रेस की ओर से 2500 रुपए समर्थन मूल्य देने की शुरुआत की गई थी पर अब कथनी और करनी स्पष्ट सामने आ गई। किसानों को समर्थन मूल्य की अंतर की राशि नहीं मिल पाई है।

20 क्विंटल खरीदना था
बताया कि इस बार केन्द्र सरकार की ओर से बड़ी मात्रा में चावल लिया जाएगा। इससे राज्य सरकार का बोझ कम हुआ है पर राज्य सरकार की ओर से धान खरीदी के तहत किसानों से प्रति एकड़ केवल 15 क्विंटल धान ही लिया जा रहा है जबकि 20 क्विंटल की खरीदी की जानी थी। जोगी कांग्रेस ने सवाल उठाया कि कांग्रेस सरकार ने 1 नवंबर से धान की खरीदी न कर किसानों से धोखा किया है। एक माह देरी से खरीदी कराई जा रही है। कई किसान तो मजबूरी में बिचौलियों को धान बेच चुके हैं।

केन्द्रों में निगरानी करेंगे
ज्ञापन सौंपने के दौरान पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि जोगी कांग्रेस की ओर से किसानों के हित में पूरे प्रदेशभर में धान सत्याग्रह का आंदोलन चलाया जा रहा है। इसके माध्यम से किसानों को उनका हक बताया जा रहा है तो वहीं प्रशासन के सामने खरीदी केन्द्रों की अव्यवस्था को सामने रख रहे हैं ताकि किसानों की परेशानी दूर हो सके। कोर कमेटी सदस्य नवीन ने बताया कि अभी प्रशासन को व्यवस्था सुधारने अलर्ट किया गया है। किसानों की परेशानी दूर नहीं हुई तो फिर से घेराव करेंगे।

पर्याप्त बारदाना भी नहीं, सुधारी जाए व्यवस्था
जोगी कांग्रेस ने ज्ञापन सौंपकर खरीदी की पूरी व्यवस्था में सुधार लाने की मांग की। कहा कि केन्द्रों में पर्याप्त बारदाना नहीं है। किसानों के धान को खराब बताकर लौटा दिया जा रहा है। केन्द्रों में किसानों के बैठने के लिए व्यवस्था नहीं है। यहां तक किसानों को ही धान की पलटी तक करनी पड़ रही है जबकि यहां ठेके पर कर्मचारी रखे गए हैं।

