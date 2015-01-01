पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:खाद्यान्न वितरण में गड़बड़ी मिली तो निरस्त होगा लाइसेंस

अंबागढ़ चौकी5 घंटे पहले
  • एसडीएम ने समस्याओं पर की वन टू वन चर्चा

ब्लॉक के शासकीय उचित मूल्य की दुकानों में खाद्यान्न वितरण में कहीं कोई गड़बड़ी एवं निर्धारित दर से कहीं कोई अधिक वसूली की शिकायत मिली तो सोसायटी का संचालन करने वाले समूह के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। ऐसे समूह का खाद्यान्न संचालन लाइसेंस निरस्त भी किया जा सकता है। एसडीएम ने बुधवार को पीडीएस का संचालन करने वाली समितियों को निर्देश दिया कि वे खाद्यन्न उठाव के लिए नियत समय पर डीडी जमा करे व बारदाना बोरो को जमा कराए अन्यथा उनके खिलाफ प्रावधान के अनुसार कड़ी कार्रवाई की जा सकती है। ब्लाॅक मुख्यालय में बुधवार को मोहला एसडीएम सीपी बघेल ने शासकीय उचित मूल्य की राशन दुकान का संचालन करने वाले समूह व समितियों के पदाधिकाारियों की बैठक ली। जनपद पंचायत के सभागृह में आयोजित इस बैठक में एसडीएम ने खाद्यान्न वितरण में आ रही समस्याएं एवं शिकायतों पर वन टू वन चर्चा की और शासन की योजनाओं का क्रियान्वयन इमानदारी पूर्वक बेहतर ढंग से करने के लिए संचालन समितियों एवं समूहों को प्रोत्साहित किया। एसडीएम ने उचित मूल्य दुकान करने वाली संचालन समितियों को स्पष्ट शब्दों में आगाह किया कि वे खाद्यन्न उठाव के लिए डीडी समय पर जमा कराएं। सोसायटी में आने वाले बारदानों व बोरो को तत्काल जमा कराएं। चेतावनी दी कि यदि शासन के निर्देशों का ईमानदारी से पालन नहीं किया गया तो उनका संचालन करने का अधिकार स्थागित व रद्द किया जा सकता है।

