मांग:प्रबंधन-प्रशासन मौन, परिवहन को लेकर फैसला नहीं

गोटाटोला12 घंटे पहले
  लौह अयस्क खदान बोरिया में स्थानीय परिवहन संघ के पदाधिकारी काम की मांग को लेकर बैठे हुए

खड़गांव के पास स्थित शारदा एनर्जी एंड मिनरल्स लिमिटेड डोंगरबोर लौह अयस्क खदान बोरिया में स्थानीय परिवहन संघ के पदाधिकारी काम की मांग के लिए बैठे हैं। फिलहाल अनलोडिंग का काम बंद कर दिया गया है। संघ के बालचंद कोरेटी व नवल सिंह मंडावी का कहना है कि खड़गाव के आसपास के ट्रक मालिकों ने पिछले 16 नवंबर से परिवहन कार्य करने के लिए एक सूत्रीय मांग की है। खदान से प्रभावित स्थानीय परिवहन संघ को 75 फीसदी परिवहन का काम मिलना चाहिए। यह मांग को सुनकर खदान प्रबंधन ने लोडिंग-अन लोडिंग का काम बंद कर दिया है और स्थानीय वाहन मालिक अपने वाहन के साथ लोडिंग का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। लगभग एक सप्ताह से मोटर मालिक जंगल में दिन रात डेरा डाल कर रखे हैं। स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि प्रबंधन उनकी बात सुनना नहीं चाहता। स्थानीय निवासी अभी खदान के लीज व पट्टाधारी कमल सारडा का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। क्योंकि स्थानीय प्रशासन भी समस्या के समाधान के लिए सामने नहीं आ रहा है। स्थानीय वाहन मालिकों का कहना है हम अपने क्षेत्र में लौह अयस्क खदान खुली है करके अपनी जमीन या पैतृक संपत्ति या जेवर को बेचकर गाड़ी खरीदे हैं।

