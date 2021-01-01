पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रामायण स्पर्धा:पुरुष वर्ग में मनचुवा व महिला वर्ग में धनोरा की टीम रही प्रथम

जोंधराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जोंधरा के दो दिवसीय रामायण प्रतियोगिता में 25 मंडलियों ने हिस्सा लिया

ग्राम जोंधरा में शनिवार व रविवार को दो दिवसीय रामायण प्रतियोगिता आयोजित हुआ। प्रतियोगिता में लगभग 25 प्रतिभागी मंडलियों ने हिस्सा लिया। जिसमें पुरूष वर्ग में प्रथम मनचुवा, द्वितीय टोकरों, तृतीय मोंगरा पानी, चतुर्थ खपरी कला, पांचवां खिलोरा, छठवां बोरसरा, सातवां खैरागढ़, आठवां मावलीपरा कांकेर एवं नौवे स्थान पर पुरी कुरूद रही। वहीं महिला वर्ग में प्रथम बालिका धनोरा मानस मंडली, द्वितीय डांडेसरा भाठा मानस मंच, तृतीय डांडेसरा मानस मंच, बलौदी मानस मंच व चतुर्थ हसदा मानस मंच, पांचवें बरखा मानस मंच कांकेर स्थान पर रही। कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन जिला पंचायत सदस्य कांति भंडारी ने किया। उन्होंने कहा कि राम नाम की गंगा में डुबकी सबको लगाना है। रामायण में जीने का पूरा तरीका बताया गया है। यदि उसे हम अपने में आत्मसात कर लेते हैं तो शेष जीवन को सुधारा जा सकता है और हम छल कपट से कोसों दूर हो सकते हैं। वहीं पत्रकार राजेश मेश्राम ने कहा कि मानव को जीने के लिए अपना नजरिया तय करना आवश्यक है। हम जिस तरह अपना नजरिया बनाते हैं, दुनिया हमें वैसे ही दिखने लगती है। हमें रामायण के माध्यम से अपना नजरिया तय करना है कि हमें आशावादी होना चाहिए या निराशावादी। कार्यक्रम को ग्राम पंचायत के सरपंच सुरेंद्र मेश्राम, पूर्व जिला पंचायत सदस्य हृदय राम चंद्रवंशी, ग्वाल राम मलेकर, उपसरपंच लाल सिंह टेकाम, अजय यदु ने भी संबोधित किया। कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने में नव जागृति मानस प्रचार समिति और ग्रामवासियों का योगदान रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser