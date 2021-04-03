पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यह हाल:उठाव के बाद शेष धान का मिलान शुरू, इधर रखरखाव में लापरवाही

राजनांदगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक ने नुकसान की आशंका से जल्द उठाव करने लिखा पत्र

जिले में समर्थन मूल्य पर लक्ष्य से 6 लाख क्विंटल अधिक धान की खरीदी की गई है। खरीदी केंद्रों में 40 लाख क्विंटल धान खुले में पड़ा हुआ है। इसका उठाव होगा या फिर लंबे समय तक इसकी रखवाली करनी पड़ेगी? इस संबंध में शासन स्तर से प्लानिंग तय नहीं की गई है। इसलिए समितियों की चिंता बढ़ गई है। इधर कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर अब तक हुए उठाव के बाद शेष बचे धान का मिलान भी शुरू कर दिया गया है। राजस्व विभाग के अफसर केंद्रों में पहुंचकर स्टैक की जांच कर रहे हैं। इस दौरान धान के रखरखाव में लापरवाही बरतने की शिकायतें भी सामने आ रही है। उठाव के बाद स्टैक को व्यवस्थित नहीं किया गया है। धान को कैप कवर से ढंका भी नहीं जा रहा है। वहीं कई जगहों में चूहों द्वारा धान को नुकसान पहुंचाने की शिकायत के बाद भी इससे निजात पाने दवाइयों का छिड़काव नहीं हो रहा है। इसकी वजह से धान कोे नुकसान होने का खतरा लगातार बढ़ रहा है।

खरीदी केंद्रों में धान के बोरे इधर-उधर बिखरे पड़े हैं
गुरुवार को अफसरों ने की टीम ने भानपुरी, तुमडी़बोड सहित आसपास के खरीदी केंद्रों में दबिश दी और शेष बचे धान का मिलान किया। अफसरों ने इस दौरान भानपुर और तुमड़ीबोड केंद्र में देखा कि पहले जो स्टैक बनाया गया था, उठाव के बाद उसे छोड़ दिया गया है। धान के बोरे इधर, उधर बिखरे पड़े हैं। अफसरों ने मौके पर भौतिक सत्यापन किया। देखा कि समितियों की ओर से शेष बचे धान का जो रिकॉर्ड बताया गया है, वह सही है या नहीं?

खरीदी पूरी होने के बाद सहायकों के भरोसे हैं केंद्र
जब से धान की खरीदी पूरी हुई है तब से प्रबंधक नदारद रहने लगे हैं। अफसर जब भौतिक सत्यापन के लिए अचानक पहुंच रहे हैं तब पता चल रहा है कि सहायक प्रबंधक और दूसरे कर्मचारियों के भरोसे केंद्र को छोड़ दे रहे हैं। कुछ जगहों पर डाटा इंट्री ऑपरेटरों के भरोसे काम चल रहा है। समिति प्रबंधक नियमित रूप से केन्द्रों की निगरानी नहीं कर रहे हैं। इसकी वजह से धान को नुकसान पहुंच रहा है।

संसाधनों की कमी का रोना
इधर समिति प्रबंधकों की ओर से केंद्रों में रखे करोड़ों के धान के रखरखाव के लिए संसाधनों की कमी और फंड का अभाव बताया जा रहा है। प्रबंधकों का कहना है कि केंद्र में रखे धान को लंबे समय तक सुरक्षित रख पाना मुश्किल है, क्योंकि चारों ओर धान का ढेर लगा है। ऐसे में कहां-कहां पर निगरानी करेंगे। केंद्रों से धान की चोरी होने की आशंका भी बनी रहती है। जल्द उठाव कराकर संग्रहण केंद्र भेजने की मांग हो रही है।

एमडी को लिखा पत्र
जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक के सीईओ सुनील कुमार वर्मा ने बताया कि करोड़ों का धान खुले में पड़ा है। अगर बारिश होती है तो भारी नुकसान हो जाएगा। इसलिए उठाव के लिए टीओ और डीओ जारी करने मार्कफेड के एमडी को पत्र लिखा गया है। स्थानीय स्तर पर समितियों की समस्याओं को भी सामने रखा गया है ताकि समय रहते उठाव कराकर नुकसान से बचा जा सके।

