मांग:हसदेव बांगो इंटरसिटी डोंगरगढ़ तक चलाने सांसद ने लिखा पत्र

राजनांदगांव5 घंटे पहले
सांसद संतोष पाण्डेय ने बिलासपुर डिविजन के अंतर्गत लोकल ट्रेन परिचालन और रायपुर-कोरबा इंटरसिटी को विस्तार कर डोंगरगढ़ से चलाने के लिए आज रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल और दक्षिण पूर्व मध्य रेल महाप्रबंधक बिलासपुर को पत्र प्रेषित किया है। बिहार के सिवान में प्रचार में व्यस्त सांसद ने दूरभाष पर जानकारी दी है कि लोकसभा क्षेत्र राजनांदगांव के निवासियों द्वारा अनलॉक की स्थिति में जहाँ लम्बी दूरी के रेलों को शर्तों के साथ आरंभ किया गया है तथा प्रदेश स्तर पर बसें, ऑटो रिक्शा, वाहन को अनुमति है तो सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए व्यवसायियों मजदूरों व कर्मचारियों की सुविधा के लिए लोकल ट्रेन का परिचालन भी शर्तों के साथ आरंभ किया जा सकता है। उसी प्रकार रायपुर से कोरबा चलने वाली इंटरसिटी (हसदेव बांगो) को भी रायपुर के स्थान पर डोंगरगढ़ से आरंभ किए जाने की मांग उनके द्वारा की गई है। इससे औद्योगिक नगरी कोरबा तथा चांपा से जिले के उद्योग व व्यवसायियों का सीधे जुड़ाव होगा। इससे न सिर्फ रायपुर रेलवे स्टेशन जहाँ ट्रेन लंबे समय तक खड़ी रहती वह दबाव मुक्त होगा बल्कि डोंगरगढ़ में रेलवे के उपलब्ध संसाधनों जैसे रँक, शेड आदि का भी उपयोग हो सकेगा। उन्होंने उम्मीद जाहिर की है कि दोनों मांगों पर रेल प्रशासन अवश्य सकारात्मक कदम उठाएगा।

