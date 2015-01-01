पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वारदात:5 साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म कर फरार हुआ पड़ोसी युवक, 8 घंटे में गिरफ्तार

राजनांदगांव2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस ने आरोपी काे जेल भेज दिया है।
  • बच्ची को मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में कराया, हालत अब भी गंभीर

अंबागढ़ चौकी से लगे गांव में गुरुवार देर शाम एक युवक ने पड़ोस में रहने वाली 5 साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म किया। इसके बाद मौके से भाग निकला। बच्ची को मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, जहां उसकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। वहीं पुलिस ने सूचना मिलने के 8 घंटे बाद ही आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
चौकी टीआई आशीर्वाद राहटगांवकर ने बताया बच्ची के माता-पिता रोजाना धान काटने खेत जा रहे हैं। इस दौरान बच्ची अपने पड़ोस में रहने वाले 25 देवानंद वर्षीय के घर के बाहर खेलती रहती थी। आरोपी भी रोजाना बच्ची के साथ खेलता था। लेकिन गुरुवार को आरोपी बच्ची को अपने साथ अपने घर में ले गया। जहां बच्ची के लिए दुष्कर्म किया। खून से लथपथ बच्ची को छोड़कर आरेापी भाग निकला। बच्ची के माता-पिता जब खेत से घर लौटे तो उन्हें घटना की जानकारी मिली। पीड़ित बच्ची के साथ खेल रहे दूसरे बच्चों ने भी बताया कि आरोपी देवानंद उसे अपने घर ले गया था। इसके बाद मामले की सूचना पुलिस को दी गई।
बहनोई के घर छिपा था आरोपी, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार: घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद आरोपी भागकर अपने बहनोई के घर खुर्सीपार जाकर छिपा हुआ था। बच्ची से रेप की शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने सरगर्मी से आरोपी की तलाश शुरू की। पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि आरोपी खुर्सीपार में छिपा हुआ था, जिसके बाद टीम ने तत्काल आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने आरोपी को न्यायिक रिमांड पर भेज दिया है। आरोपी ने दुष्कर्म की बात स्वीकार ली है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें