खेती-किसानी:पराली जलाने से नाइट्रोजन और पोषक तत्व हो रहे कम, अफसर बोले - गौठानों में दान करें पैरा, अनदेखी पर होगी कार्रवाई

राजनांदगांव5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • किसानों से धान पराली नहीं जलाने की अपील, अफसर करेंगे निगरानी, बढ़ती समस्या को लेकर सख्ती बरतने की तैयारी

जिले में धान की धान की कटाई शुरू हो चुकी है। कटाई के बाद किसान खेतों में पड़े पराली को जला देते हैं। इससे वायु प्रदूषण और खेत की उपजाऊ क्षमता कमजोर होती है। इसे देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन ने किसानों से पराली नहीं जलाने की बात कही है। पराली जलाने के बजाय किसानों को पैरा गांव के गौठानों में मवेशियों के लिए दान करने की अपील की है। अफसरों ने बताया कि पलारी जलाते पाए जाने पर संबंधित किसान पर जुर्माना किया जाएगा। कृषि विभाग ने बताया कि किसानों को भ्रम है कि पराली जलाने के बाद अवशेष (राख) से खेत को खाद मिलेगा तथा खेत साफ हो जाएगा, लेकिन यह सोचना गलत है। पराली जलाने से भूमि की उपजाऊ क्षमता तथा लाभदायक कीट भी खत्म हो जाती है। साथ ही वायु प्रदूषण का कारण बनती है जिससे मनुष्य, पशु पक्षी सभी को विभिन्न प्रकार की बीमारियां भी होती है जिसका उदाहरण दिल्ली, पंजाब, हरियाणा जैसे शहरों में कुछ वर्षों से देखने को मिल रहा है। इसे देखते हुए किसानों को पराली नहीं जाने की हिदायत दी जा रही है। इसकी मॉनिटरिंग के लिए कृषि विभाग की विशेष टीम भी बनी है। जो ऐसा करते पाए जाने पर किसानों के खिलाफ जुर्माने की कार्रवाई करेगी।

मित्र कीट नष्ट हो जाते हैं
कृषि विशेषज्ञों ने बताया कि एक टन धान पराली जलाने से हवा में 3 किलो ग्राम कार्बन, 513 किलो ग्राम कार्बन डाई-आक्साईड, 92 किलो ग्राम कार्बन मोनो ऑक्साइड तथा 250 किलो ग्राम राख घुल जाती है। धान पराली जलाने से वायु प्रदूषित होने से आंखों में जलन एवं सांस संबंधित बीमारियों का खतरा बढ़ जाता है। पराली जलाने से भूमि की उपजाऊ क्षमता लगातार घट रही है इस कारण भूमि में 80 प्रतिशत तक नाइट्रोजन, सल्फर एवं 20 प्रतिशत अन्य पोषक तत्व की कमी आ रही है। मित्र कीट की मृत्यु होने से नई-नई बीमारियां उत्पन्न होती है। एक टन धान पराली जले से 5.5 किलो ग्राम नाइट्रोजन, 2 किलो ग्राम फास्फोरस और 1.2 किलो ग्राम सल्फर जैसे पोषक तत्व नष्ट हो जाते है। पशुओं के लिए वर्ष भर चारा आपूर्ति की समस्या बन जाती है।

प्रतिबंध के बाद भी ऐसा करने पर 15 हजार रु. तक जुर्माना
आवास एवं पर्यावरण विभाग द्वारा वायु (प्रदूषण निवारण तथा नियंत्रण) अधिनियम 1981 की धारा 19(5) के अंतर्गत फसल अपशिष्ट को जलाया जाना प्रतिबंधित किया गया है। राष्ट्रीय हरित न्यायाधिकरण के तहत खेती में कृषि अवशेषों को जलाये जाने पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है जिसके तहत पराली जलाने वाले व्यक्ति पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। आर्थिक दंड के रूप में 2 एकड़ से कम खेत पर 2500 रूपए, 2 से 5 एकड़ खेत पर 5000 रुपए तथा 5 एकड़ से अधिक पर 15000 रुपए जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा।

गौठानों तक पराली पहुंचाने की व्यवस्था कराएंगे
अफसरों ने किसानों से पराली गौठानों में दान करने की अपील की है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में सुराजी गांव योजना के तहत गौठान निर्मित किए गए है जिसमें धान पराली का दान करें, ताकि गौठान में वर्षभर पशुओं के लिए चारा आपूर्ति बनी रहें। पैरा दान करने के लिए संबंधित गौठान समिति/ग्रामीण कृषि विस्तार अधिकारी से सम्पर्क कर सकते है। उक्त अधिकारी गौठानों तक पराली पहुंचाने की व्यवस्था कराएंगे। इससे मवेशियों को भी बड़ी राहत मिलेगी।

जलाने की बजाय ऐसे कर सकते हैं पराली का प्रबंधन
स्टा मल्चर मशीन की सहायता से पराली को गट्ठे में एक कर उपयोग कर सकते हैं। वेस्ट डी-कम्पोजर के 200 लीटर प्रति एकड़ घोल को फसल कटाई उपरांत खेतों में पड़े अवशेषों के उपर छिड़काव कर सड़ा सकते हैं। जिससे खेतों में ही पोषक तत्व प्रबंधन किया जा सकता है। वेस्ट डी-कम्पोजर बनाने के लिए 200 लीटर पानी में 2 किलो ग्राम गुड़ मिलाकर वेस्ट डी-कम्पोजर का 20 ग्राम का घोल डालकर 6 से 7 दिन के लिए ढककर रख देते हैं। प्रतिदिन दो बार डंडे से उसे अच्छी तरह मिलाना चाहिए। धान के पराली का यूरिया से उपचार करके पशु चारे के रूप में उपयोग कर सकते हैं।


