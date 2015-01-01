पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

असमंजस में अफसर:धान खरीदी की तिथि तय पर गाइडलाइन नहीं

राजनांदगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • बिना गाइडलाइन के तैयारी पूरी नहीं कर सकते

राज्य शासन ने समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की खरीदी 1 दिसंबर से शुरू करने तिथि तय कर दी है पर गाइडलाइन जारी नहीं किया है। खरीदी किस आधार पर करनी है। कितना धान लेना है और समिति में व्यवस्था कैसे करनी है? यह सब बताया ही नहीं गया है। गाइडलाइन के अभाव में अफसर अब तैयारी पूरी नहीं कर पाएं हैं। अफसरों का कहना है कि बिना गाइडलाइन के कुछ भी करना ठीक नहीं है। अफसर गाइडलाइन का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। अभी केवल मैदानी स्तर पर तैयारी की जा रही है। खरीदी केन्द्रों में घेराबंदी से लेकर बारदानों की व्यवस्था कर रहे हैं। डाटा इंट्री ऑपरेटरों की ड्यूटी लगाने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। ग्रामवार किसानों की सूची तैयार कर रहे हैं। टोकन देने की भी तैयारी हो रही है पर कितना धान खरीदना है? यह स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है। दूसरी ओर किसान खरीदी में देरी के चलते मंडी या फिर बिचौलियों के पास कम कीमत पर धान बेच रहे हैं। किसानों का कहना है कि नवंबर से खरीदी शुरू होती तो उपज को अच्छी कीमत मिल जाती और त्योहार में आर्थिक परेशानी नहीं होती। इधर जिला सहकारी केन्द्रीय बैंक के सीईओ सुनील कुमार वर्मा ने बताया कि गाइडलाइन एक-दो दिन में आ जाएगी। इसके आधार पर ही खरीदी करनी है। शासन स्तर पर इसे लेकर चर्चा हुई है।

