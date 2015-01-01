पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्कता:अब बगैर मास्क घूमने वालों का मौके पर ही होगा कोरोना टेस्ट

राजनांदगांव4 घंटे पहले
  • पहले दिन विभाग ने 30 लोगों का लिया सैंपल, 2 की रिपोर्ट आई पॉजिटिव

शहर में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामले और लोगों की लापरवाही को देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने नई मुहिम छेड़ी हैं। अब शहर में बगैर मास्क के घूमने वालों का मौके पर ही कोरोना टेस्ट होगा। इसकी शुरुआत स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने शुक्रवार से कर दी है। पहले दिन 30 लोगों का सैंपल लिया गया। इसमें 2 पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। सीएमचओ डॉ. मिथलेश चौधरी ने बताया कि कोरोना टेस्ट के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग मोबाइक यूनिट का इस्तेमाल कर रहा है। इसके टेस्टिंग की संख्या बढ़ेगी वहीं लापरवाही बरतने वाले लोग भी सकर्त होंगे। इस तरह की व्यवस्था शहर के अलग-अलग प्रमुख चौराहों में की जा रही है। जहां बगैर मास्क घूमने वालों को रोककर उनकी जांच की जाएगी। बीते कुछ दिनों में बगैर मास्क के घूमने की शिकायत सबसे अधिक सामने आई है। जिला प्रशासन के तमाम अफसर इसे लेकर लोगों में अपील जारी कर चुके हैं। कलेक्टर व एसपी खुद सड़क पर उतकर लोगों को मास्क लगाने की समझाइश दे चुके हैं। बाजवूद इसके लोगों की लापरवाही नहीं थम रही है। इसे देखते हुए अब इस तरह का अभियान चलाया गया है। शुक्रवार को पूरे दिन शहर में ऐसा अभियान चला। इसमें बगैर मास्क के घूमते पाए गए 30 लोगों का एंटीजेन टेस्ट किया गया।

सोमवार से तेज होगा अभियान
स्वास्थ्य विभाग मोबाइल यूनिट के माध्यम से टेस्ट का अभियान सोमवार से तेज करने की तैयारी में है। इसमें बगैर मास्क के घूमने वालों का मौके पर ही कोरोना जांच की जाएगी। बड़ी संख्या में लोग कोरोना टेस्ट कराने से भी पीछे हट रहे हैं। इसे देखते हुए अब सर्दी-खांसी के मरीजों की ट्रेसिंग भी की जा रही है। इसके लिए वार्ड स्तर पर अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। वहीं मेडिकल स्टोर्स में सर्दी-खांसी की दवा लेने वालों से अब आधार कार्ड की छायाप्रति अनिवार्य रूप से जमा कराई जा रही है।

