ई-इपिक लाॅन्च:निष्पक्ष व स्वतंत्र मतदान करने की शपथ दिलाई

राजनांदगांव
  • मतदाता दिवस का उद्देश्य नए व निष्क्रिय मतदाताओं को जागरूक व वोट डालने प्रेरित करना है

सोमवार को 11वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर मतदाताओं में जागरूकता लाने के उद्देश्य से जिला स्तरीय कार्यक्रम जिला पंचायत राजनांदगांव के सभाकक्ष में हुअा। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि अपर जिला न्यायाधीश शक्ति सिंह राजपूत, विशिष्ट अतिथि आईटीबीपी डिप्टी कमांडेंट जावेद अली व कलेक्टर एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी टोपेश्वर वर्मा ने कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ किया। ई-इपिक इलेक्ट्रानिक मतदाता फोटो पहचान पत्र लाॅन्च किया गया। मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त भारत निर्वाचन आयोग दिल्ली सुनील अरोड़ा का वीडियो के माध्यम से संदेश सुना। अपर जिला न्यायाधीश राजपूत ने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाने का उद्देश्य नए और निष्क्रिय मतदाताओं को जागरूक तथा मतदान के लिए प्रेरित करना है। एक नागरिक के व्यस्क होने के बाद उन्हें मतदान का अधिकार मिलता है। आईटीबीपी के डिप्टी कमांडेंट जावेद अली ने कहा कि निर्वाचन आयोग ने ई-वेलेट सिस्टम लागू किया है, जो सभी जवानों के लिए उपयोगी है।

मतदान निष्पक्ष और ईमानदारी से हो
कार्यक्रम के दौरान कलेक्टर एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी टोपेश्वर वर्मा ने कहा कि लोकतंत्र में मतदान का अधिकार मिला है, उसका उपयोग सही तरीके से निर्भय होकर करना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि मतदान पूर्ण रूप से गोपनीय होता है। सभी को अपना मतदान निष्पक्ष और ईमानदारी पूर्वक करना चाहिए। उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी विरेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि ई-इपिक एक इलेक्ट्रोनिक मतदाता फोटो पहचान पत्र है, जिसे आसानी से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।

नोडल अफसरों को प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर किया सम्मानित
कलेक्टर वर्मा ने उपस्थित सभी लोगों को निष्पक्ष और स्वतंत्र मतदान करने की शपथ दिलाई। अतिथियों ने नए युवा मतदाताओं को फोटोयुक्त मतदाता परिचय पत्र वितरित किया। स्वीप के अंतर्गत मतदाता जागरूकता के लिए चलाए जा रहे अभियान को सफल बनाने वाले शिक्षकों और नोडल अधिकारियों को प्रशस्ति पत्र एवं पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया गया। जिला पंचायत सीईओ अजीत वसंत, एसडीएम मुकेश रावटे, स्वीप जिला नोडल अधिकारी रश्मि सिंह उपस्थित थे।

