कोरोना विश्लेषण:83 मृतक ऐसे जिन्हें कोरोना के अलावा दूसरी गंभीर बीमारियां थीं, 17 की जान सिर्फ कोविड के चलते गई

राजनांदगांव2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 65 मौतें कोरोना के साथ-साथ मधुमेह और हाई बीपी से, 12 को सांस की तकलीफ, 06 मृतक कैंसर, किडनी रोग और हृदयरोग से ग्रसित थे।

कोरोना से 100वीं मौत मंगलवार की सुबह पेंड्री स्थित कोविड-19 अस्पताल में हुई। संयोग ऐसा है कि लखोली क्षेत्र से ही पहली और 100वीं मौत हुई है। लखोली की 50 वर्षीय महिला ने मंगलवार तड़के दम तोड़ दिया। 100 मौंतों में 77 पुरुष और 23 महिलाएं हैं। सीएमएचओ डॉ. मिथलेश चौधरी ने बताया कि सिर्फ कोविड-19 की वजह से 17 लोगों की मौतें हुई हैं। जबकि कोरोना के साथ-साथ विभिन्न बीमारियों के कारण मरने वालों की संख्या 83 है। इनमें मधुमेह और हाई बीपी से पीड़ित 65 मृतक हैं। जबकि सांस की बीमारी से मरने वालों की संख्या 12 है। कैंसर, किडनी रोग, हृदय रोग से पीड़ित 6 मरीजों ने दम तोड़ा है। जिले में अक्टूबर माह में 19 मौतें हो चुकी हैं। जबकि कोरोना से सबसे ज्यादा 60 मौतें सितंबर में हुई थी। पिछले माह स्वस्थ होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 4810 रही है। राजनांदगांव ब्लॉक में सबसे ज्यादा 71 मौतें हुई हैं। जिले में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या फिलहाल 11843 तक पहुंच गई है। हालांकि 10376 मरीज स्वस्थ भी हुए हैं। जून में जिले में दो मौतें हुई थीं। दोनों लखोली के एक ही परिवार के थे। इसके बाद जुलाई में एक, अगस्त में 18, सितंबर में 60 और अक्टूबर में 19 मौतें हो चुकी हैं।

अब आगे यह: स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सैंपलिंग की संख्या बढ़ा दी है। रोज 18 सौ तक सैंपल ले रहे हैं पर राहत की बात यह है कि 100 से भी कम संक्रमित मिल रहे हैं। चिन्हांकित एरिया में अब सप्ताह में दो बार सघन सर्वे होगा। सैंपल देने के लिए लोगों को सेंटर तक जाने की जरूरत भी नहीं। अब मेडिकल मोबाइल यूनिट टीम घर या मोहल्ले में पहुंचकर सैंपल लेकर रिपोर्ट दे रही है। सैंपलिंग अनिवार्य किए हैं।

पीड़ा: एक ही घर में दो मौतें, सिहर उठा यादव परिवार
लखोली नाका निवासी संतोष यादव की कोरोना से 15 जून को पहली मौत हुई थी। संतोष की मौत के कुछ ही दिन बाद बुजुर्ग पिता भी चल बसे थे। पिता की रिपोर्ट भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई थी। घर के दो प्रमुख लोगों की मौत से यादव परिवार पर दुखों का पहाड़ टूट पड़ा। मृतक संतोष की पत्नी ने बताया कि कोरोना ने परिवार का मुखिया छीन लिया। जब सारे सदस्यों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी तब पूरे परिवार ने एक माह तक नर्क सी जिंदगी गुजारी।

शोक: जनसेवा में लगे रहते थे, हमने इन्हें भी खो दिया
कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण ने शहर की भाजपा नेत्री एवं पूर्व महापौर शोभा सोनी को भी हम सबसे छीन लिया। शोभा जनसेवा के क्षेत्र में सक्रिय रहीं। स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी कन्हैया लाल अग्रवाल का निधन भी कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते हुआ। शहर में गणेशोत्सव की झांकी की परंपरा को आगे बढ़ाने वाले ताराचंद अग्रवाल को भी शहर ने कोरोना की वजह से खो दिया। पत्रकार पूरन साहू, व्यवसायी सचिन सोनी को भी कोरोना ने हम सबसे दूर कर दिया।

ऐसे संभलें: जागरूकता के बाद सैंपलिंग बढ़ी
सात माह के भीतर मार्च माह में 25 मार्च को भरकापारा में एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव की पुष्टि हुई थी। अप्रैल में कोई संक्रमित नहीं मिला। मई में 36 मरीज मिले। जून में 236 संक्रमितों की पुष्टि हुई। जुलाई में 449, अगस्त में 1410, सितंबर में 6055 और अक्टूबर में तीन हजार से ज्यादा संक्रमित सामने आए। लोगों में जागरूकता भी आई। मास्क, सैनिटाइजर, सोशल डिस्टेसिंग को बढ़ावा दिया। वहीं प्रशासन ने संक्रमण की चेन तोड़ने सैंपलिंग की संख्या बढ़ाई।

कोरोना के विरुद्ध युद्ध
संक्रमण की चेन तोड़ने जिला प्रशासन, सामाजिक संगठनों और शहरवासियों ने मिलकर एक युद्ध, कोरोना के विरुद्ध... अभियान चलाया। 5 अक्टूबर को शहर के 51 वार्डों में मेगा कैंप लगाया। कैंप में 3754 लोगों ने सैंपल देकर जांच कराई। इसमें 208 लोग ही पॉजिटिव मिले।

बिगड़े हालात: अनलॉक होते ही प्रोटोकॉल भूले लोग
जनता कर्फ्यू के बाद जब संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन हुआ। यह सिलसिला लगातार दो माह तक चला। प्रवासी मजदूरों की आवाजाही चलती रही। इस बीच लोग घरों तक सीमित रहे पर लॉकडाउन में थोड़ी ढील दी गई। सुबह 7 से 12 बजे तक बाजार खोले गए तब लोग बेपरवाह होने लगे। घर से निकलने पर मास्क नहीं पहन रहे थे। बाजार में भीड़ लग रही थी। यहां तक दुकानदार भी बेफिक्र होकर दुकानदारी कर रहे थे। इसके बाद संक्रमण बढ़ने लगा।

बुजुर्ग मरीजों की मॉनिटरिंग करना ज्यादा जरूरी है
"मरीजों की स्थिति को देखते हुए उन्हें प्रॉपर ट्रीटमेंट दिया जा रहा है। सामान्य मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन और हल्के लक्षण और ज्यादा गंभीर मरीज को पेंड्री के कोविड-19 अस्पताल में दाखिल कर रहे हैं। बुजुर्ग मरीज ज्यादा रिस्क में रहते हैं। शुगर, बीपी और हार्ट की परेशानी ज्यादा रहती है। इनकी मॉनिटरिंग भी ज्यादा करनी पड़ती है। बेहतर उपचार करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं।"
-डॉ.चंद्रशेखर धृतलहरे, एमडी मेडिसिन

मास्क को सुरक्षा कवच के रूप में सभी उपयोग करें
"जिंदगी से जरूरी कुछ भी नहीं, जीवन की सुरक्षा के लिए मास्क लगाएं, आदत एवं व्यवहार बदलें। फिलहाल मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। मास्क को सुरक्षा कवच के रूप में उपयोग करें। बुजुर्गो, बच्चों एवं महिलाओं को संक्रमण से सुरक्षा के लिए मास्क लगाएं। यहमें यह नहीं भूलना चाहिए कि वैक्सीन आने तक हमारे पास जो संसाधन हैं, उन्हें ही सुरक्षा कवच के रूप में हमें उपयोग करना होगा।"
-टीके वर्मा, कलेक्टर

जितनी ही जल्दी पहचान हो सके उतनी जल्दी आइसोलेट
"जिले में सघन सर्वे जारी है। इसमें मितानिन आंगनबाड़ी, स्वास्थ्य विभाग तथा अन्य विभागों की टीम शामिल हैं। इसमें कोरोना के लक्षण वाले मरीजों की पहचान कर उनका जांच किया जा रहा है। जितनी जल्दी कोरोना संक्रमित व्यक्ति की पहचान होगी उतनी ही जल्दी उनको आइसोलेट कर दवाइयां उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। त्योहारों में सभी को सतर्क रहना है।"
-डॉ.मिथलेश चौधरी, सीएमएचओ

