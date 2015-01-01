पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीवाली मिलन:क्रीमीलेयर की राशि साढ़े 7 लाख को 12 लाख करने की मांग पर आयोग के अध्यक्ष बोले- भेजेंगे प्रस्ताव

राजनांदगांव2 दिन पहले
  जिला साहू संघ के पदाधिकारियों ने बताई समस्या, पिछड़ा वर्ग आयोग के अध्यक्ष थानेश्वर साहू ने मांग को वाजिब बताया

जिला साहू संघ ने रविवार को साहू सदन में दीपावली मिलन समारोह रखा। कार्यक्रम के बतौर मुख्य अतिथि पिछड़ा वर्ग आयोग के अध्यक्ष थानेश्वर साहू थे। जिला साहू संघ की ओर से उन्हें क्रीमीलेयर की राशि साढ़े 7 लाख रुपए को बढ़ाकर 12 लाख रुपए करने की मांग की गई। शासकीय नौकरी एवं अध्ययन के लिए अभिभावकों की वार्षिक आय साढ़े 7 लाख रुपए से बढ़ाकर 12 लाख रुपए किए जाए। पिछड़ा वर्ग के लोगों न्यायालय शुल्क में छूट की सीमा 50 हजार से एक लाख रुपए करने की मांग की गई। साथ ही प्रतियोगी परीक्षा के लिए छात्र-छात्राओं को निशुल्क कोचिंग क्लास की भी मांग रखी। इन मांगों को शासन के समक्ष रखने की बात थानेश्वर साहू ने की है। पिछड़ा वर्ग आयोग के अध्यक्ष थानेश्वर साहू ने कहा कि समाज लगातार आगे बढ़े। सामाजिक क्षेत्र में यहां तक पहुंचे हैं तो योगदान राजनांदगांव के पदाधिकारियों का रहा है। पिछड़ा वर्ग विकास प्राधिकरण के अध्यक्ष दलेश्वर साहू ने इन मांगों को जायज बताया। उन्होंने मिलकर इन मांगों को पूरा कराने का आश्वासन दिया। विधायक दलेश्वर साहू ने कोरोनाकाल के दौर को याद किया। उन्होंने कहा कि साहू समाज सुसंगठित समाज है। जिला साहू संघ के अध्यक्ष कमल किशोर ने कोरोना के दौर में जो काम किए हैं, उन्हें याद किया। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रोटोकाॅल के अनुसार इस आयोजन में सिर्फ पदाधिकारियों को ही बुलाया गया है। उन्होंने रिक्त पदों का मनोनयन भी किया। कार्यक्रम को शांतनु साहू, पूर्व विधायक भोलाराम साहू, डॉ.नीरेंद्र साहू, जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष गीता साहू, विप्लव साहू, इंदुमति साहू आदि ने भी संबोधित किया। इस अवसर पर जिला अध्यक्ष कमल किशोर साहू, खेदूराम साहू, विवेक साहू, डीडी साहू, घम्मन साहू, भागवत साहू, नंदू साहू, पूर्णिमा साहू, बिसेसर दास साहू, पंकज बांधव, मोतीलाल साहू, टिकेश साहू, विभा साहू, पार्षद दुलारी साहू, महेश साहू, डिकेश साहू, विष्णु साव आदि मौजूद रहे। अमरनाथ को महामंत्री की जिम्मेदारी: जिला साहू संघ के महामंत्री पूरन साहू के निधन के बाद से यह पद रिक्त था। रविवार को हुए आयोजन में अध्यक्ष कमल किशोर साहू इस पद के लिए डोंगरगांव तहसील अध्यक्ष अमरनाथ साहू का मनोनयन किया। मंच से उन्होंने इसकी घोषणा की। वहीं स्व.साहू की पत्नी अंजू साहू को जिला कार्यकारिणी में स्थान दिया गया। उन्हें जिला उपाध्यक्ष बनाया गया है। वहीं कर्मा सेना को फिर से एक्टिव किया गया है। इसके अध्यक्ष जनपद सदस्य ओमप्रकाश साहू रहेंगे। वे अपनी कार्यकारिणी का विस्तार करेंगे।

