ग्रह-नक्षत्र:शादी के लिए नवंबर और दिसंबर में सिर्फ 10 मुहूर्त, 100 मेहमानों की ही अनुमति

राजनांदगांव12 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना के बढ़ते केस को देखते हुए सख्ती बरकरार, मैरिज हाॅल के लिए मारामारी

कोराेना से शादियों को भी बुरी तरह प्रभावित किया है। अनलॉक के बाद शादियों को लेकर राहत की उम्मीद थी, लेकिन गिनती के मुहूर्त और उस पर मैरिज हाल के समिति संख्या ने लोगों को फिर परेशान कर दिया है। वहीं जिला प्रशासन ने भी शादियों में सख्ती बरकरार रखी है। मार्च में लगे लॉकडाउन के बाद से शहर सहित जिले में 200 से अधिक शादियां कैंसिल हुई थी, इसमें ज्यादातर ने अनुमति के लिए आवेदन लगाए थे, लेकिन इलाका कंटेनमेंट जोन घोषित हो जाने के चलते शादियों की अनुमति नहीं मिल पाई। ऐसे परिवारों को अनलॉक के बाद के मुहूर्ताें में शादी की उम्मीद थी, लेकिन अब भी नई परेशानी घेरे हुए हैं। देवउठनी के महामुहूर्त को मिलाकर नवंबर और दिसंबर में शादी के महज 10 ही मुहूर्त हैं। इसके बाद सीधे 22 अप्रैल से नए साल में शादी के मुहूर्त बने हुए हैं। ऐसे में इन 10 मुहूर्ताें में शादी संपन्न कराने के लिए अब व्यवस्था की परेशानी से जूझना पड़ रहा है। दरअसल मुहूर्त कम होने और शादियां बड़ी संख्या में लंबित होने के चलते मैरिज हॉल की परेशानी बढ़ गई है। शहर सहित जिलेभर के मैरिज हॉल बुक हो चुके हैं, यही हाल भवनों के भी हैं। इसके चलते लाेगों में शादी समारोह के लिए जगह की समस्या से जूझना पड़ रहा है।

नवंबर में सिर्फ 3 और दिसंबर में 7 शुभ मुहूर्त
देवउठनी 25 नवंबर को हैं। इस महामुहूर्त से ही शादी की शुरुआत होगी। अकेले इसी दिन जिले में 100 से अधिक शादियों की संभावना है। इसके अलावा 26 और 30 नवंबर को शादियों का मुहूर्त रहेगा। इसी तरह दिसंबर में शादियों के 7 मुहूर्त हैं। इसमें 1, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 और 11 दिसंबर शामिल हैं। इसके बाद शादियों पर फिर ब्रेक लग जाएगा। दिसंबर के बाद शादियों का मुहूर्त सीधे 22 अप्रैल से शुरू होगा।

बारात घुमाने की अनुमति नहीं, डीजे भी प्रतिबंधित
शादियों में अब भी सख्ती जारी रहेगी। कोरोना के मामलों में एक बार फिर बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। इसे देखते हुए मेहमानों की संख्या से लेकर दूसरी गाइडलाइन का पालन करना अनिवार्य होगा। एसडीएम मुकेश रावटे ने बताया कि शादियों में अधिकतम 100 मेहमानों की अनुमति मिलेगी। कंटेनमेंट जोन में शादियों की अनुमति नहीं मिलेगी। इसके अलावा बारात घुमाने सहित डीजे की भी अनुमति शादियों में नहीं मिलेगी।

अब बाजार में दिखने लगा असर, बढ़ रही खरीदारी
बाजार में एक बार फिर रौनक लौट रही है। बाजार में शादियों के लिए जमकर खरीददारी हो रही है। कपड़े से लेकर सराफा, बर्तन और इलेक्ट्रानिक्स सेक्टर में खरीददारों की संख्या बेहतर हैं। इससे अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि इन्ही 10 मुहूर्ताें में जमकर शादियां होंगी। ज्यादातर परिवारों ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान मेहमानों के नहीं आ पाने और धूमधाम से शादी नहीं हो पाने के चलते शादियों को अनलॉक के बाद ही करने का निर्णय लिया था।

