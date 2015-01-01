पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत की बात:2090 सैंपल में से केवल 128 ही कोरोना संक्रमित

राजनांदगांव7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नगर निगम क्षेत्र में लगातार सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं।
  • संक्रमण की चेन तोड़ने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सैंपलिंग की संख्या बढ़ाई, 53 मरीजों की छुट्‌टी

कोरोना संक्रमण की चेन तोड़ने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सैंपलिंग की संख्या बढ़ाई है। मंगलवार को जिले में दिनभर में 2090 सैंपल लिए गए। राहत की खबर यह है कि केवल 128 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। इनमें ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से 90, नगर निगम सीमा क्षेत्र से केवल 38 मरीजों की पुष्टि हुई। जिले में एंटीजन पॉजिटिव दर 04.37 बताई है। एक्टिव केस 1362 है। 53 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। सीएमएचओ डॉ मिथलेश चौधरी ने बताया कि ब्लाक स्तर पर अंबागढ़ चौकी से 8, छुईखदान से 9, छुरिया से 8, डोंगरगांव 17, डोंगरगढ़ 11, खैरागढ़ से 11, मानपुर से 7, मोहला से 1, राजनांदगांव ग्रामीण से 14 और अन्य क्षेत्र से 4 संक्रमित मिले हैं। नगर निगम क्षेत्र में बसंतपुर, मोतीपुर, नंदई, शंकरपुर, ममता नगर, जीएमसीएच, 8 वीं बटालियन, कौरिनभाठा, रायपुर नाका, हल्दी, सिविल लाइन, लक्ष्मी नगर, बजरंगपुर-नवागांव, लेबर कॉलोनी, भवानी नगर, मोहड़, एरिगेशन कॉलोनी, माड़ी धाम पीटीएस से भी संक्रमित मिले हैं।

752 मरीज होमआइसोलेट
डॉ चौधरी ने बताया कि 752 मरीज घर पर रहकर इलाज करा रहे हैं। इन मरीजों से स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम लगातार संपर्क में है। गंभीर लक्षण की स्थिति में मरीजों को कोविड अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया जा रहा है। बताया कि पेंड्री स्थित कोविड अस्पताल में 67 गंभीर मरीज भर्ती हैं। इनमें से ज्यादातर मरीजों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही है। कुछ मरीज वेंटीलेटर में हैं। इसी तरह 256 मरीज दूसरे शहर में इलाज करा रहे हैं। सोमनी को छोड़कर जिले के सभी कोविड केयर यूनिट में मरीज भर्ती हैं।

सैंपलिंग की संख्या बढ़ी
पेंड्री स्थित कोविड केयर यूनिट में सबसे ज्यादा 48 मरीज भर्ती हैं। डॉ चौधरी ने बताया कि जिले में अब तक आरटीपीसीआर सैंपल 53502, ट्रूनॉट सैंपल 12051 और रैपिड एंटीजन सैंपल की संख्या 114772 तक पहुंच गई है। अब तक 17245 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित हो चुके हैं पर राहत की बात यह है कि 15627 मरीज ठीक होकर घर लौट चुके हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण से मरने वालों की संख्या 156 है। इधर मास्क लगाने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को लेकर लागों को लगातार जागरूक किया जा रहा है। ताकि संक्रमण न फैले।

