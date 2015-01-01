पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:दो हजार सैंपल में सिर्फ 158 संक्रमित, कलेक्टर बोले- फिलहाल लॉकडाउन नहीं, बरतें सावधानी

राजनांदगांव5 घंटे पहले
  • ठंड बढ़ने के साथ ही सर्दी, खांसी, बुखार से पीड़ित लोग सामने आ रहे, जांच में निकल रहा कोरोना

शहर में फिलहाल लॉकडाउन नहीं होगा। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से ऐसी कोई तैयारी नहीं की गई है। कलेक्टर टीके वर्मा ने स्पष्ट किया कि प्रशासन लॉकडाउन नहीं कर रहा है। संक्रमण की स्थिति पहले से कंट्रोल में है पर लोगों को प्रोटोकॉल का सख्ती से पालन करना होगा। कलेक्टर ने ऐसी किसी अफवाहों पर ध्यान नहीं देने की अपील की है। कलेक्टर ने बताया कि उनके पास भी लोगों के फोन आ रहे हैं कि शहर में कब से लॉकडाउन होने वाला है पर ऐसी कोई स्थिति नहीं बनी है। इधर मंगलवार को रूटीन में पहली बार 2005 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए। इसमें रैपिड एंटीजन के 1454 सैंपल थे। राहत की बात यह है कि इनमें से केवल 158 संक्रमित सामने आए। एक युद्ध, कोरोना के विरुद्ध अभियान को छोड़ दें तो पहली बार इतनी बड़ी तादात में लोगों ने सैंपल देकर जागरूकता का परिचय दिया है। राहत की बात यह है कि इतने लोगों में केवल 158 ही कोरोना से संक्रमित पाए गए।

संक्रमण का ग्राफ कम नहीं, सौ से अधिक केस
इधर ठंड बढ़ने के साथ ही लोग सर्दी, खांसी और बुखार से पीड़ित होकर सैंपल जांच करा रहे हैं। इनमें से ज्यादातर की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ रही है। पॉजिटिव दर में कमी आई है पर संक्रमण का ग्राफ कम नहीं हुआ है। रोज 100 के ऊपर केस मिल रहे हैं। नगर निगम सीमा क्षेत्र में वार्डों को फिर से कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाने की नौबत आ गई है।

जानिए, इसलिए बनाए गए यहां पर कंटेनमेंट जोन
कलेक्टर की ओर से हमालपारा, सदरबाजार, ममता नगर, बसंतपुर, शंकरपुर, बजरंगपुर-नवागांव को कंटेनमेेंट जोन घोषित किया है। इन क्षेत्रों में पांच से अधिक संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। इसलिए संक्रमित व्यक्ति के घर से 200 मीटर का दायरा कंटेनमेंट जोन घोषित है। इस क्षेत्र की सभी व्यवसायिक प्रतिष्ठानें बंद रहेंगी। सैंपल लेंगे।

जिले में अब भी हैं कोरोना के 1681 एक्टिव केस

  • दिनभर में 158 केस सामने आए
  • दिनभर में 81 मरीज डिस्चार्ज
  • अब तक 15047 संक्रमित हुए
  • 13239 मरीज अब तक ठीक होकर अपने घर लौट चुके
  • वर्तमान में एक्टिव केस 1681
  • अब तक 127 मरीजों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी

डेढ़ हजार के ऊपर पहुंची सैंपलिंग ताकि जल्द ट्रेस हों
कलेक्टर ने वर्मा ने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज तो मिल रहे हैं पर पहले से संक्रमण की रफ्तार कम हुई है। संक्रमितों का जल्द पता चल सके। रोज डेढ़ हजार सैंपल का लक्ष्य लेकर काम कर रहे हैं। लॉकडाउन की कोई प्लानिंग व निर्देश फिलहाल नहीं है।

शहर में 42 और ब्लॉकों में 116 पॉजिटिव
मंगलवार को आए स्वास्थ्य विभाग के बुलेटिन में नगर निगम राजनांदगांव में 42 और अन्य ब्लॉकों में 116 पॉजिटिव केसेज सामने आए हैं। 861 होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। खैरागढ़ में 23, डोंगरगढ़ में 21, डोंगरगांव में 19, मानपुर में 12, मोहला में 10, अंबागढ़ चौकी और छुरिया में 5-5, छुईखदान में 3 और राजनांदगांव ग्रामीण में 16 पॉजिटिव मिले हैं।

जरूरी सामान पहुंचाएंगे, आवागमन प्रतिबंधित रहेगा
सांस में तकलीफ वाले मरीजों की पता लगाया जाएगा। बुजुर्गों की सेहत की भी रिपोर्ट ली जाएगी। प्रभारी अधिकारी की ओर से कंटेनमेंट जोन एरिया में घर पहुंच सेवा के माध्यम से जरूरी सामान उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। कंटेनमेंट जोन में कोई भी व्यक्ति तालाब में नहीं नहाएगा। मेडिकल इमरजेंसी को छोड़कर सभी प्रकार के वाहनों के आवागमन पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। निगरानी के लिए लगातार पुलिस की पेट्रोलिंग टीम सक्रिय रहेगी। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी की ओर से निगरानी के साथ ही जरूरत पड़ने पर सैंपलिंग की जाएगी।

