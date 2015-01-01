पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगरानी समिति की बैठक:समाज के अंतिम व्यक्ति तक योजनाओं का लाभ पहुंचाना हमारा दायित्व: सांसद पाण्डेय

राजनांदगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • सांसद ने की केन्द्र प्रवर्तित योजनाओं एवं कार्यक्रमों की समीक्षा

कलेक्ट्रेट के सभाकक्ष में जिला विकास समन्वय व निगरानी समिति (दिशा) की बैठक सांसद संतोष पाण्डेय की अध्यक्षता में सोमवार को हुई। बैठक में केन्द्र प्रवर्तित योजनाओं व कार्यक्रमों की समीक्षा की गई। सांसद ने केन्द्र शासन की योजनाओं के अंतर्गत किए जा रहे कार्यों की समीक्षा की। बैठक में उपस्थित दिशा के सदस्यों ने सकारात्मक ढंग से जनहित से जुड़े मुद्दों और आम जनता की मूलभूत सुविधाओं के विकास से संबंधित विभिन्न बातों पर चर्चा की। सदस्यों ने अपने-अपने क्षेत्रों के अलावा जिले के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से संबंधित योजनाओं के बेहतर क्रियान्वयन के लिए सुझाव भी दिए। बैठक में संसदीय सचिव इंद्र शाह मंडावी, अनुसूचित जाति प्राधिकरण अध्यक्ष भुनेश्वर बघेल, जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष गीता साहू, महापौर हेमा देशमुख, राजनांदगांव विधायक प्रतिनिधि लीलाराम भोजवानी व कलेक्टर टोपेश्वर वर्मा उपस्थित थे। बैठक में सभी विभाग के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों ने योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन के लिए किए जा रहे कार्यों की जानकारी दी। सांसद पाण्डेय ने कहा कि शासन द्वारा जनहित में अनेक योजनाएं लागू की गई है। इन योजनाओं का लाभ समाज के अंतिम व्यक्ति तक पहुंचाना हमारा दायित्व है। इन योजनाओं के माध्यम से गरीब व जरूरतमंद के हित में कार्य कर उनके जीवन स्तर को बेहतर बना सकते हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कार्याें की भी प्रशंसा: बैठक में सांसद पाण्डेय ने कहा कि कोविड-19 के दौरान जिला प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग सहित सभी लोगों ने अच्छा कार्य किया है। इसके लिए सभी बधाई के पात्र है। जिले के विकास के लिए विधायक, पंचायत प्रतिनिधि, जनप्रतिनिधि एवं सभी अधिकारी एक साथ समन्वित तरीके से कार्य करें तो शासन की महत्वपूर्ण योजना का क्रियान्वयन बेहतर तरीके से हो सकेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि दिशा के इस बैठक में विकास कार्यों के लिए सार्थक चर्चा हुई है। समाज, गांव व जिले के विकास के लिए एक साथ सार्थक बातचीत होने से योजनाओं में आने वाली समस्याओं को दूर किया जा सकता है।

विभागीय अफसरों ने कार्यों की प्रगति की दी जानकारी
बैठक में महात्मा गांधी राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण रोजगार गारंटी, दीनदयाल अंत्योदय योजना, दीन दयाल उपाध्याय ग्रामीण कौशल्य योजना, प्रधानमंत्री ग्रामीण आवास योजना, स्वच्छ भारत मिशन ग्रामीण, प्रधानमंत्री सृजन विकास कार्यक्रम, राष्ट्रीय सामाजिक सहायता कार्यक्रम, सुगम्य भारत अभियान, प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना, प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना, पीएम आवास योजना सहित अन्य योजनाओं के प्रगति व गतिविधियों की जानकारी अफसरों ने रखी, जिसकी समीक्षा के बाद सांसद पांडेय ने उनकी तारीफ भी की।

युवाओं को रोजगार योग्य बनाने पर हो फोकस
संसदीय सचिव इंद्र शाह मंडावी ने कहा कि स्वच्छ भारत मिशन अंतर्गत ओडीएफ के तहत अनेक ग्रामों में कार्य शेष है, इस पर गंभीरता से कार्य करें। डोंगरगढ़ विधायक भुनेश्वर बघेल ने प्रधानमंत्री सृजन विकास कार्यक्रम के बारे में कहा कि इसके अंतर्गत ऐसे कार्यों तथा युवाओं का चयन किया जाए जो स्थानीय हों और कार्य करने के लिए तैयार रहें। महापौर हेमा देशमुख ने कहा कि वर्तमान में बेरोजगारी सबसे बड़ी समस्या है। इन युवाओं को योग्य बनाकर उन्हें रोजगार दिलाने की दिशा में कार्य करना चाहिए।

सड़क व पीएम आवास के संबंध में रखी जानकारी
बैठक में अधिकारियों ने बताया कि प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना के अंतर्गत वर्ष 2019-20 में 38 सड़कें स्वीकृत हुई हैं। जिसकी लंबाई 342.15 किलो मीटर है। इनमें 37 सड़कों में कार्य प्रगति पर है। नगर निगम आयुक्त ने बताया कि निकाय क्षेत्र में मोर जमीन मोर मकान के अंतर्गत 6 हजार आवास स्वीकृत है। इनमें 2563 पूर्ण हो चुके हैं। वहीं मोर मकान मोर चिन्हारी के अंतर्गत 353 आवास पूर्ण किए जा चुके हैं। प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना ग्रामीण के अंतर्गत 41 हजार 707 मकान पूर्ण किए जा चुके हैं।

