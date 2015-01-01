पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हो रही लीपापोती:ऑक्सीजन सप्लायर का टेंडर रद्द, मृतक की बेटी बोली- यह दिखावे की कार्रवाई

राजनांदगांव4 घंटे पहले
  • क्रय समिति के सामने सप्लायर ने दिया जवाब, कहा- मैंने पर्याप्त सिलेंडर भेजे

पेंड्री स्थित कोविड-19 अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन की कमी से एक बुजुर्ग की मौत मामले में अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई करने वाले ठेकेदार का टेंडर निरस्त कर दिया है। अस्पताल प्रबंधन की ओर से इस पूरे घटनाक्रम में लापरवाही को लेकर सप्लायर को ही दोषी मान लिया है। सप्लायर ने शनिवार को क्रय समिति की बैठक में अपना पक्षा रखा और कहा कि उसने पर्याप्त सिलेंडर भेजे थे। जब समस्या हुई तब किसी ने संपर्क ही नहीं साधा। समिति ने निविदा शर्तों का उल्लंघन का आरोप लगाते हुए ठेका निरस्त कर दिया है। हालांकि मामले में एफआईआर नहीं की गई है। इधर मृतका की बेटी सुमन रंगारी का कहना है कि अस्पताल प्रबंधन अपनी गलती छिपाने के लिए सप्लायर पर दोष मढ़ रहा है जबकि यह पूरी लापरवाही अस्पताल प्रबंधन की है। मामले में जिम्मेदार डॉक्टरों के साथ अन्य स्टॉफ पर भी कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। अधीक्षक डॉ. प्रदीप बेक ने मौत का मामला सामने आने पर तत्काल एक नोटिस जारी कर सप्लायर को जवाब देने अपने पास बुलाया था। संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं देेने पर 24 घंटे के भीतर एफआईआर और कंपनी को ब्लैक लिस्टेड करने की चेतावनी दी गई थी पर अधीक्षक ने अपने पहले के आदेश को निरस्त करते हुए दूसरा आदेश जारी कर सप्लायर को क्रय समिति के सामने उपस्थित होने बुलाया था। ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर सप्लाई की निविदा प्रक्रिया ही शुरू से विवादों में है। खबर है कि प्रबंधन ने केवल दो फर्मों को निविदा में शामिल कर प्रक्रिया पूरी कर दी। उच्चस्तर पर भी शिकायत हुई है।

डिफरेंस राशि नहीं देने पर होगी एफआईआर
क्रय समिति के प्रमुख अधीक्षक डॉ. बेक ने बताया कि मेसर्स रामा गैसेस की निविदा निरस्त की गई है। दूसरे क्रम का सप्लायर काम करने तैयार होता है तो उसकी ओर से दिए गए टेंडर रेट की डिफरेंस की राशि रामा गैसेस से वसूल की जाएगी। राशि जमा नहीं करने पर एफआईआर की कार्रवाई भी कर सकते हैं।

प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बोले-किसी को नहीं बख्शेंगे
कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मोहन मरकाम तक भी ऑक्सीजन की कमी से हुई मौत मामले की शिकायत हुई। मरकाम ने पत्रकारों से चर्चा के दौरान कहा कि यह दुखद घटना है। कांग्रेस सरकार इसकी जांच करा रही है। मामले में दोषी कोई भी हो, उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

जिस दिन समस्या हुई किसी ने संपर्क नहीं साधा
शनिवार को डीन के कक्ष में क्रय समिति की बैठक हुई। सप्लायर की ओर से पक्ष रखा गया कि जितनी सिलेंडर की डिमांड थी उतनी भेज दी गई थी। वहीं जिस दिन समस्या हुई तब किसी ने संपर्क ही नहीं साधा। इस पर समिति के सदस्यों ने आपत्ति जताई कि सिलेंडर लेने के लिए वाहन भेजा गया था पर प्लांट में गेट तक नहीं खोला गया। समिति ने तय किया है कि निविदा में दूसरे क्रम पर रहे ठेकेदार को बुलाकर पूछा जाएगा कि वह शर्तों के अनुरूप कार्य करने तैयार है या नहीं।

प्रबंधन जिम्मेदारी से पीछे हट रहा: मृतक की बेटी सुमन ने भास्कर से चर्चा के दौरान कहा कि ऑक्सीजन की कमी से मौत अस्पताल में हुई है। सिलेंडर की उपलब्धता नहीं करा पाए, यह अस्पताल प्रबंधन की जिम्मेदारी है। प्रबंधन की ओर से अपनी गलती छिपाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। बताया कि डॉक्टर तो मरीजों को चेक करने तक नहीं आते।

