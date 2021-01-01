पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:जीएसटी की विसंगति से परेशान कर सलाहकार अधिवक्ताओं का प्रदर्शन

राजनांदगांव2 घंटे पहले
जीएसटी में व्याप्त अनेक विसंगतियों की वजह से कर सलाहकार अधिवक्ताओं को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है। इसे देखते हुए वेस्टर्न महाराष्ट्र टैक्स प्रैक्टिशनर एसोसिएशन के आह्वान पर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया गया । राजनांदगांव में भी छत्तीसगढ़ सेल्स टैक्स बार कौंसिल, फेडरेशन ऑफ छत्तीसगढ़ इनकम टैक्स बार एसोसिएशन एवं टैक्स बार एसोसिएशन ने संयुक्त रूप से राज्य कर, सेंट्रल जीएसटी एवं आयकर कार्यालय में पदाधिकारी एव सदस्यों ने काली पट्टी लगाकर विरोध दर्ज कराया। छत्तीसगढ़ सेल्स टैक्स बार कौंसिल के अध्यक्ष सुरेश एच लाल, फेडरेशन ऑफ़ इनकम टैक्स बार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष सीए पारस छाजेड़ ने जीएसटी प्रावधानों की लगातार परिवर्तनशीलता, समय पर अधिसूचनाओं की बौछार, इनपुट टैक्स क्रेडिट को मान्य करने के सख्त मापदंड, गलती हो जाने पर मासिक रिटर्न को रिवाइज्ड करने के प्रावधान का अभाव, टैक्स एक प्रतिशत कैश जमा, पोर्टल की तकनीकी खामियों को दूर करने, ब्याज की दर को कम करने की मांग की गई। विभिन्न मुद्दों पर राज्य कर के सहायक आयुक्त हेमंत सिन्हा, सेंट्रल जीएसटी कार्यालय अधीक्षक रामसिंह खरे, खिलावन साहू एव आयकर अधिकारी उषा शैलेश को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। इस दौरान टैक्स बार एसोसिएशन के उपाध्यक्ष कमल किशोर साहू, सुधीर राठी, सचिव आतिश ओसवाल, जुगल किशोर अग्रवाल, सीए विनोद सदानी, भागवत साहू, ललित सांखला, अशोक साहू, कृष्णकांत पटेल, गोविंद सिंहानी, लोकेश अग्रवाल, पंकज गंगवानी सहित सीए, अधिवक्ता मौजूद रहे।

