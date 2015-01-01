पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सक्रियता बढ़ी:भाजयुमो जिलाध्यक्ष की दावेदारी के लिए तैयारी

राजनांदगांव5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाजयुमो प्रदेश अध्यक्ष 28 को आएंगे शहर, जिलाध्यक्ष के दावेदार शक्ति प्रदर्शन की तैयारी में

भाजपा युवा मोर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष के लिए रस्साकसी तेजी हो गई है। दावेदार अपने-अपने नेताओं के माध्यम से पद तक पहुंचने के लिए पूरी ताकत लगा रहे हैं। 28 नवंबर को इसके लिए खास दिन साबित हो सकता है। दरअसल भाजयुमो प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अमित साहू 28 नवंबर को शहर के दौरे पर होंगे। इस दिन जिलाध्यक्ष के दावेदारों के नाम उनके सामने रखे जा सकते हैं। जिला अध्यक्ष के दावेदार शक्ति प्रदर्शन की तैयारी में हैं। वे अभी से सक्रिय हो गए हैं। अमित साहू का शहर के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में स्वागत सत्कार की तैयारी की गई है। इसे दावेदारों का शक्ति प्रदर्शन भी बताया जा रहा है। भाजपा के उत्तर और दक्षिण मंडल के नेताओं ने इसकी तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। इसके अलावा ग्रामीण इलाकों से भी युवा मोर्चा के पदाधिकारी और दावेदार शहर पहुंचेंगे। वहीं भाजयुमो के प्रमुख पदों के लिए एबीवीपी और इससे जुड़े युवाओं ने भी अपनी दावेदारी ठोंकी है। जिलाध्यक्ष मधुसूदन यादव पहले ही स्पष्ट कर चुके हैं कि युवा मोर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष की घोषणा दीपावली के बाद होनी है। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के दौरे को इसी से जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है। संभवत: इसी दिन प्रमुख नामों को प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के सामने रखा जाएगा।

पदाधिकारियों से बैठक में की जाएगी चर्चा
भाजयुमो प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अपने 28 नवंबर को जिला भाजपा कार्यालय में बैठक लेंगे। इसमें शहर सहित जिले के सभी मंडल पदाधिकारियों और युवा मोर्चा के प्रमुख पदाधिकारियों को शामिल किया जाएगा। जिले के वरिष्ठ नेताओं से भी मुलाकात के लिए प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने समय रिजर्व रखा है। संभावना है कि इसी बैठक में युवा मोर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष के नामों पर चर्चा होगी। नेताओं के जरिए चुने गए नामों को प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के सामने रखा जाएगा।

इस महत्वपूर्ण पद के लिए नेताओं की भी सिफारिशें
दावेदारों ने दम लगाना शुरू कर दिया है। अपने वरिष्ठ नेताओं की सिफारिशें संगठन तक पहुंचा रहे हैं। जिलाध्यक्ष के पद के लिए आलोक श्रोती, मोनू बहादुर सिंह, नवनीत जैन, सरपंच संघ अध्यक्ष नोमेश वर्मा की सबसे मजबूत दावेदारी सामने आई है। वहीं प्रमुख पदों के लिए कमलेश सूर्यवंशी, शिवम यादव सहित अन्य ने अपनी दावेदारी नेताओं के सामने रखी है। युवा मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष का दौरा इन दावेदारों के लिए अहम साबित हो सकता है।

कांग्रेस पदाधिकारियों की सूची दिसंबर में होगी जारी
इधर कांग्रेस के जिला संगठन पर भी प्रमुख पदों पर नाम जारी नहीं हो सके हैं। जिलाध्यक्ष पदम कोठारी ने भी दीपावली के बाद इन नामों को तय होने की जानकारी दी थी। कांग्रेस सूत्रों के मुताबिक जिला संगठन के प्रमुख पदों के लिए नामों पर रायशुमारी की जा चुकी है। इन नामों की सूची प्रदेश कमेटी के पास भी भेजा जा चुका हैं। संभावना है कि दिसंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह में इन नामों पर मुहर लग जाए। जिला संगठन के पद भी लंबे समय से खाली हैं।

