तैयारी:धान खरीदी की तैयारी शुरू, 2 लाख 84 हजार बारदाने पहुंचे

राजनांदगांवएक दिन पहले
  • इस बार भी नए-पुराने बारदानों का होगा उपयोग

समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की खरीदी एक दिसंबर से शुरू होगी। इधर खरीदी के लिए बारदाने की पहली खेप पहुंच गई है। पहले चरण में 2 लाख 84 हजार बारदाने की खेप पहुंची है। इस बार भी 40-60 के अनुपात में नए और पुराने बारदानों का इस्तेमाल होना है। 5700 गठान नए बारदाने पहुंच गए हैं। पीडीएस के 2700 गठान की व्यवस्था की गई है। जिले में इस बार 1 लाख 72 हजार किसानों ने धान बेचने के लिए पंजीयन कराया है। बताया गया कि पंजीयन की तिथि 17 नवंबर तक बढ़ा दिया गया है ताकि सभी किसान धान बेच सकें। इधर मिलर्स की ओर से दीपावली के बाद बारदाना देने की बात कही गई है। मिलों में रखे गए बारदानों का भी खरीदी में इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा। बताया गया कि मिलर्स के बारदानों का मार्कफेड की ओर से सत्यापन कर लिया गया है। इधर नए उपार्जन केन्द्रों में खरीदी की तैयारी चल रही है। धान को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए घेरा बनाया जा रहा है तो वहीं चबूतरा निर्माण को अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा है ताकि धान को सुरक्षित रख सकें। जिला सहकारी केन्द्रीय बैंक के सीईओ सुनील कुमार वर्मा ने बताया कि खरीदी की तैयारी चल रही है। समितियों की ओर से तौल, बाट सहित अन्य जरूरी सामग्री की व्यवस्था कर ली है।

