अव्यवस्था:जिले में किसानों के बारदाने के सहारे एक हजार 471 करोड़ की धान खरीदी, आखिरी दिन केवल 45 केंद्रों में हुआ तौल

राजनांदगांव2 घंटे पहले
  • 8 हजार 500 किसानों ने नहीं बेचा धान, जिले में निर्धारित लक्ष्य से 6 लाख क्विंटल अधिक धान की खरीदी

समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की खरीदी निर्धारित तिथि से दो दिन पहले 29 जनवरी को पूरी हो गई है। पंजीकृत 1 लाख 95 हजार 726 किसानों में 1 लाख 86 हजार 422 किसानों ने धान बेचा है। वहीं टोकन जारी होने के बाद भी पंजीकृत 8 हजार 500 किसान धान बेचने नहीं पहंुचे। शुक्रवार को ज्यादातर खरीदी केंद्रों में सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। केवल 45 केंद्रों में ही किसानों ने धान बेचा। इस बार किसानों के बारदाने के सहारे ही धान की खरीदी पूरी की गई है। आखिरी दिन मात्र 37 हजार क्विंटल धान की खरीदी हुई। लक्ष्य से 6 लाख क्विंटल अधिक धान की खरीदी कर ली गई है। कुल 76 लाख 752.80 क्विंटल धान खरीदा गया है। केंद्रों से अब तक केवल 33 लाख 92 हजार 181.49 क्विंटल धान का ही उठाव हो पाया है।

अब तक खरीदी की स्थिति

  • 18 लाख 6 हजार 422 पंजीकृत किसान
  • 76 लाख 752.80 क्विंटल धान खरीदी
  • 33 लाख 92 हजार 181.49 क्विंटल धान का परिवहन

केंद्रों में धान के रखरखाव में दिक्कत, भीड़ का भी असर
आखिरी दिन सोमनी, डोंगरगांव, मेढ़ा, ढारा, अछोली सहित कुल 45 केंद्रों में शेष किसानों का धान लिया गया। इन केंद्रों में रखरखाव में दिक्कत होने व भीड़ की वजह से खरीदी प्रभावित हो रही थी। इसलिए दूसरे केंद्र के प्रभारियों को तौल मशीन के साथ बुलाया गया था। इनकी मदद से बचे हुए किसानों का धान खरीदा गया। हालांकि पूरे जिले में साढ़े 8 हजार किसान ही उपज बेचने में पीछे रह गए। इधर खरीदी के बाद अब जिले में धान का परिवहन ही सबसे बड़ी चुनौती बनी हुई है। इधर बदले मौसम ने फिक्र बढ़ दी है।

ऐसी व्यवस्था, बाजू में संग्रहण केंद्र पर उठाव नहीं
समिति प्रबंधकों ने बताया कि 76 लाख 752.80 क्विंटल की खरीदी बारदाना संकट के बीच की गई पर मार्कफेड की ओर से केवल 33 लाख 92 हजार 181 क्विंटल का उठाव कराया गया है। ट्रांसपोर्टिंग सप्ताहभर से बंद है। हैरत की बात यह है कि सिंघोला खरीदी केन्द्र के बाजू में ही संक्रमण केंद्र है पर यहां एक बोरा धान नहीं उठ रहा। जबकि बाजू में ही संग्रहण करना है।

कमीशन व बोनस पर संशय, समितियों को होगा नुकसान
खरीदी के बाद दो माह से धान केंद्रों में डंप है। इसके चलते सूखत का आना तय है। प्रत्येक बोरे में 200 से 300 ग्राम की भी कमी आएगी तो तौल में वजन कम बताएगा। ऐसे में समितियों को नुकसान उठाना पड़ेगा। समितियों को कमीशन और बोनस नहीं मिल पाएगा। इसलिए समिति प्रबंधक उठाव जल्द कराने की मांग कर रहे हैं। बताया कि जब तक उठाव नहीं होगा, दिन-रात ड्यूटी करनी होगी।

खुले में धान, कैप कवर की कमी, मौसम ने बढ़ाई चिंता
खरीदी के आखिरी दिन ही आसमान पर बदली छाई रही। इसके चलते प्रबंधक चिंता में रहे। डंप धान की छल्लियों को कैप कवर से ढंका गया। जिन केंद्रों में कैप कवर की कमी है, वहां धान खुले में पड़ा हुआ है। प्रबंधकों का कहना है कि लिमिट से कई गुना अधिक धान खरीद चुके हैं। कैप कवर की कमी हो रही है।

