पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राजनांदगांव का मामला:रेप के आरोपी को पकड़ने पुलिस ने बिछाया जाल, ग्रामीण के वेष में अफसर 15 घंटों तक करते रहे इंतजार फिर दबोचा

राजनांदगांव16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोटो राजनांदगांव की है। दरअसल स्थानीय पुलिस को राज्य सरकार और डीजीपी की तरफ से हिदायत है कि महिला सबंधी अपराधों में फौरन एक्शन लें, लिहाजा पुराने से पुराने मामले में पुलिस पूरी ताकत लगाए हुए है।
  • तीन साल से फरार था आरोपी, इसका इनपुट मिलते की टीम आई एक्शन में
  • नाबालिग को भगाकर ले गया था घर से फिर किया था बलात्कार

राजनांदगांव पुलिस को तीन साल पुराने एक केस में कामयाबी मिली। दुष्कर्म जैसे संगीन जुर्म का आरोपी बीते तीन सालों से पुलिस के साथ लुका-छिपी का खेल, खेल रहा था। आखिर कार उसका प्लान उसी की एक गलती की वजह से फ्लॉप हुआ और आरोपी सलाखों के पीछे है। घटना साल 2017 में अंबागढ़ चौकी इलाके में हुई थी। आरोपी ने एक नाबालिग को प्यार के जाल में फंसाया था। शादी करूंगा कहकर अपने साथ भगा ले गया और गलत हरकत को अंजाम दिया। गिरफ्तार हुए युवक का नाम अमित केशरिया है। 24 साल के इस लड़के को पुलिस ने कोर्ट में पेश कर जेल भेज दिया है।

ऐसे आया पकड़ में
पुलिस इस केस में लगातार जानकारी जुटा रही थी कि आरोपी है कहां। अंबागढ़ चौकी के प्रभारी आर्शीवाद रहटगांवकर ने बताया कि उसके तमाम रिश्तेदारों के यहां जांच की गई। पूछताछ हुई मगर कोई सुराग नहीं मिल रहा था। आरोपी ड्राइवर का काम कर अपना गुजारा चला रहा था। वह लगातार अपने पते बदल रहा था। कुछ लोगों से उसने नाम बदल-बदलकर मुलाकातें की। मगर इस बीच एक अहम जानकारी पुलिस को मिली। डौंडी लोहारा में आरोपी अपने मामा के घर था। मगर हाल ही में पुलिस के डर से वो भाग गया। युवक के आपराधिक कांड से अनजान इसके मामा ने वहां पुलिस से शिकायत की, और एक दो दिन बाद पुलिस ने उसे ढूंढकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया।

यह खबर राजनांदगांव पुलिस को लग गई। पुलिस आरोपी का पीछा करते हुए वहां पहुंची मगर वो भाग चुका था। डौंडीलोहरा पुलिस से राजनांदगांव की टीम और जानकारियां जुटाईं। इस आधार पर पुलिस को पता चला कि वो दल्लीराजहरा के कच्चे माइंस इलाके में छुपकर रहता है। पुलिस इस बार कोई मौका गंवाना नहीं चाहती थी। बुधवार को टीम ने जाल बिछाया। ग्रामीणों की तरह सादे कपड़ों में टीम उस मकान के बाहर इंतजार करने लगी, जहां शक था कि आरोपी रह रहा है। करीब 15 घंटों तक पुलिस इंतजार ही करती रही। हल्की सुबह भी हो रही थी और आरोपी जैसे ही घर से बाहर आया। बाहर छुपे पुलिसकर्मियों ने उसे पकड़ लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंउदयपुर में रजवाड़ी थीम पर हुई शादी, ट्रेडिशनल ज्वेलरी में दिखीं कंगना - राजस्थान - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें