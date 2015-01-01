पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:जोम में घर पर अकेली मां-बेटी की निर्मम हत्या

राजनांदगांव4 घंटे पहले
  • सोमवार-मंगलवार की दरमियानी रात की घटना, आंगन में पड़ा था शव, सिर पर घातक चोट

छुईखदान थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम जोम में 70 वर्षीय मां और उसकी 40 साल की बेटी की निर्मम हत्या कर दी गई है। दोनों का शव घर के बाहर आंगन में खून से लथपथ देखा गया। आसपास शवों काे घसीटने का भी निशान हैं, आशंका है कि बेदम पिटाई के बाद उन्हें घसीटते हुए आंगन तक लाया गया, इसके बाद सिर पर राड जैसी भारी चीज से वार कर हत्या कर दी गई। पुलिस ने बताया कि 70 वर्षीय कुंज बाई के साथ उसकी बेटी 40 वर्षीय चंद्रिका जंघेल रहती थी। चंद्रिका शादी के बाद से ही अपने पति को छोड़कर अपनी मां के साथ जोम में रहती थी। चंद्रिका की एक और बहन भी अपने पति के साथ इसी घर में रहती थी। लेकिन वह दीपावली मनाने अपने पति के साथ अपने ससुराल गई थी। मंगलवार की सुबह करीब 6 बजे पड़ोसियों ने कुंज बाई और चंद्रिका की खून से लथपथ लाश उनके आंगन में देखी। इसके बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। पुलिस की टीम मौके पर पहुंचकर पूछताछ करती रही। हालांकि वारदात को लेकर पड़ोसियों तक को कोई भनक नहीं लग पाई है।

रात तक पड़ोसियों ने साथ देखा, घटना की भनक नहीं
पुलिस की पूछताछ में ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि सोमवार की देर शाम तक मां-बेटी को घर के बाहर देखा गया था। इसके बाद वे सामान्य दिनों की तरह अपने घर के भीतर चलीं गईं। इसके बाद उनके घर में कौन दाखिल हुआ और वारदात को किसने अंजाम दिया, इसकी भनक तक पड़ोसियों को नहीं लग पाई है। कुंज बाई और चंद्रिका का किसी तरह से कोई विवाद भी गांव में नहीं होने की जानकारी ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को दी है।

पूछताछ के लिए चार लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया
मामले की जांच के बाद पुलिस ने पूछताछ के लिए गांव के ही चार लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है। जिनसे थाने में पूछताछ जारी है। हालांकि पुलिस ने बताया कि फिलहाल हत्या को लेकर काेई ठोस सुराग नहीं मिल पाया है। लेकिन कुछ संदेहियों को उठाकर जानकारी ली जा रही है। छुईखदान पुलिस ने जल्द ही मां बेटी के हत्या का मामला सुलझा लेने का दावा किया है। पतासाजी की जा रही है साथ ही मुखबीरों को सक्रिय किया गया है।

