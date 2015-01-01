पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:सुरक्षा ही पहली प्राथमिकता, बिजली कंपनी के मैदानी अमले को दी सीख

राजनांदगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • मुख्य अभियंता बोले- थोड़ी सी चूक या लापरवाही खतरनाक हो सकती है

दीपावली में बिजली फॉल्ट की लगातार शिकायतें सामने आती हैं। मैदानी अमले को सूचना मिलते ही सुधार के लिए दौड़ लगाना पड़ता है। अंधेरा दूर करने के लिए कर्मचारी रिस्क लेकर बिजली लाइन के सुधार का काम करते हैं। इसलिए मैदानी अमले को अलर्ट रहते हुए स्वयं की सुरक्षा पर ध्यान देने कहा गया है। समझाइश दी गई है कि लाइन सुधार के दौरान स्वयं और अपने साथी कर्मचारी की सुरक्षा को प्राथमिकता में रखते हुए काम करें। कर्मचारियों को कार्यशाला के माध्यम से सुरक्षा संबंधित टिप्स दिए गए। सहायक अभियंता, कनिष्ठ अभियंता और फील्ड में रहने वाले कर्मचारियों को बताया गया कि वे बेवजह रिस्क न उठाएं। अगर कहीं फॉल्ट की शिकायत मिलती है तो पहले लाइन चेक कर लें। अधिकारी स्वयं अपने क्षेत्र के 33 केवी लाइनों, 11 केवी लाइनों एवं एलटी लाइनों का निरीक्षण करें ताकि समय रहते फॉल्ट का पता चल जाए और सुधार कर सकें। किसी अन्य उपकेन्द्र से इस लाइन पर विद्युत प्रदाय तो नही किया जा रहा है यदि ऐसा है तो उसे दूसरे छोर से भी नो बैक फीड परमिट अवश्य लें।

उपकरण को पहले जांच लें
मुख्य अभियंता टीके मेश्राम ने बताया कि कर्मियों को हमेशा अपनी सुरक्षा का ध्यान रखना चाहिए। थोड़ी सी चूक या लापरवाही खतरनाक हो सकती है। कार्य करते समय सुरक्षा उपकरणों का पूर्णतः जांचकर उपयोग करें। कंपनी के लिए आपकी सुरक्षा सर्वोपरि है, इसलिए स्वयं तथा अपने साथी कर्मचारियों की सुरक्षा पहली प्राथमिकता होनी चाहिए।

सुधार से पहले परमिट लें
अधीक्षण अभियंता तरूण कुमार ठाकुर, कार्यपालन अभियंता वीआर के. मूर्ति एवं सहायक अभियंता (सुरक्षा) जीएल कौशिक ने कार्यशाला में उपस्थित मैदानी अधिकारियों से कहा कि कर्मियों को विद्युत लाइनों पर कार्य करने के पूर्व विधिवत परमिट लेकर सुरक्षा उपकरणों का प्रयोग करते हुए एबी स्विच को ओपन कर लाइन को डिस्चार्ज करा लें।

