ये कैसी व्यवस्था:लिया सैंपल, रिपोर्ट आने में लगेंगे 15 दिन तब तक सामान बेच चुके रहेंगे दुकानदार

राजनांदगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • खाद्य परीक्षण प्रयोगशाला की रिपोर्ट बगैर कार्रवाई भी नहीं कर सकते अफसर

दीपावली त्योहार में मिलावटी एवं मिस ब्रांडेड खाद्य पदार्थों की बिक्री रोकने फूड एंड सेफ्टी विभाग की ओर से दुकानों में दबिश दी जा रही है। खाद्य पदार्थों के सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं। सोमवार को विभाग की टीम ने सुमीत मंडी मॉल परिसर में दबिश देकर लुभावनी सोन पापड़ी, वल्लभ सोन पापड़ी एवं रस्क कंपनी के टोस्ट का सैंपल लिया और खाद्य परीक्षण प्रयोगशाला भेज दिया है। हालांकि रिपोर्ट आने में 15 से 16 दिन लग जाएंगे जब तक दुकानदार खराब खाद्य पदार्थ को ग्राहकों को बेच चुके होंगे। वहीं प्रयोगशाला की रिपोर्ट के बिना फूड एंड सेफ्टी विभाग के अफसर कार्रवाई भी नहीं कर सकते। विभाग की टीम लगातार दुकानों में दबिश दे रही है। मिठाई की दुकानों से भी सैंपल लेकर भेजा गया है पर खाद्य सामग्री मिलावटी है या ठीक है। अफसर बता नहीं पा रहे हैं। दरअसल रायपुर लैब में सैंपल जांच में देरी हो रही है।

मिलावटी मिठाइयां खप रही
बाजार में मिठाइयों की डिमांड बढ़ गई है। लोग जरूरत के हिसाब से मिठाइयों की खरीदी कर रहे हैं। इस बीच खबरें आ रही हैं कि कुछ होटल संचालक डिमांड का फायदा उठाते हुए मिलावटखोरी भी कर रहे हैं। हालांकि अब तक इनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। बताया गया कि मिलावटी खोवा से ही मिठाइयां तैयार कर रहे हैं। विभाग की ओर से चलित प्रयोगशाला का इस्तेमाल भी सैंपल जांच में किया जाता है पर इसकी रिपोर्ट प्रमाणित नहीं है।

यह विभागीय समस्या
मुख्य प्रयोगशाला की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार ही कार्रवाई तय होती है। खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी नेमीचंद पटेल ने बताया कि दिनभर में तीन सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजा गया है। यह विभागीय समस्या है कि रिपोर्ट आने में देरी होती है। चलित लैब की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर कार्रवाई नहीं कर सकते। इससे केवल डाउट क्लीयर करते हैं। प्रदेशभर में सिर्फ एक लैब होने की वजह से जांच रिपोर्ट समय पर नहीं आ रही है।

