टीकाकरण:टीके की दूसरी खेप पहुंची, 50 पीएचसी व 3 सीएचसी बनाए गए सेंटर, कल से ग्राउंड लेवल पर वैक्सीनेशन

राजनांदगांव2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में चिह्नांकित किए गए 14500 में से 3389 कोरोना वॉरियर्स को अब तक लग चुका टीका

जिले में वैक्सीनेशन का काम 4 फरवरी से मैदानी स्तर पर शुरू हो जाएगा। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से अब तक लगाए गए वैक्सीनेशन की रिपोर्ट देखी जा रही थी पर राहत की बात यह है कि 15 दिन के भीतर कोई साइड इफैक्ट सामने नहीं आया। इसलिए भारत सरकार की गाइड लाइन के अनुसार स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से अब ग्राउंड लेवल पर वैक्सीनेशन शुरू करने की तैयारी कर ली गई है। 4 फरवरी से जिले के 50 प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र और 3 सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों में टीकाकरण किया जाएगा। इससे मैदानी स्तर पर काम करने वाले फ्रंट लाइन वॉरियर्स को टीका लग पाएगा। वहीं वैक्सीनेशन की रफ्तार बढ़ेगी। भारत सरकार की ओर से हाल ही में 17 हजार वैक्सीन का डोज और भेजा गया है। अब तक विभाग की ओर से पहले चरण में 8 ब्लॉक के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में ही टीकाकरण किया जा रहा था। इससे मैदानी स्तर पर काम करने वाले वॉरियर्स छूट जा रहे थे पर प्रशासन ने तय कर दिया कि वैक्सीनेशन के कार्य को गति देनी है ताकि शेष बचे वॉरियर्स को भी जल्द पहला टीका लग सके। जिले में चिह्नांकित किए गए साढ़े 14 हजार वॉरियर्स में अब तक 3389 वॉरियर्स को टीका लग चुका है। बड़ी संख्या में वॉरियर्स को टीका नहीं लग पाया है। इन्हे कवर करने मैदानी स्तर पर काम शुरू करा रहे हैं। अब इन्हें लगेगा टीका: मैदानी स्तर पर कार्यरत मितानिन आंगनबाड़ी सहायिका, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, सुपरवाइजर्स तथा ग्रामीण स्वास्थ्य संयोजक महिला व पुरूष स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता, प्राथमिक व सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में कार्यरत चिकित्सकीय, पैरामेडिकल, नर्सिंग संवर्ग को टीका लगेगा।

वॉरियर्स को छत्तीसगढ़ी में मैसेज भेजता है विभाग
कोरोना का टीका लगाने के लिए वॉरियर्स को प्रेरित करने के लिए तीन बार कॉल किया जाता है। वहीं विभाग की ओर से छत्तीसगढ़ बोली में मैसेज भेजा जा रहा है ताकि वॉरियर्स आसानी से समझ सकें और उत्साह के साथ टीका लगाने के लिए पहंुचे। जागरूकता अभियान चलाए जाने की वजह से अब टीकाकरण का ग्राफ बढ़ रहा है। सेंटर में 80 प्रतिशत टीकाकरण करा रहे हैं।

टीकाकरण के लिए हर सेंटर में रहेंगे 8 कर्मचारी
जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ बीएल कुमरे ने बताया कि अभी तक ब्लॉक स्तर पर ही टीकाकरण कर रहे थे पर अब पीएचसी में भी वैक्सीनेशन होगा। प्रत्येक सेंटर में 8 कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। यह काम रूटीन के तौर पर होगा। जिस दिन रूटीन का टीकाकरण कार्य होगा, उस दिन वैक्सीन नहीं लगेगा। डॉ कुमरे ने बताया कि ग्राउंड स्तर पर वैक्सीनेशन होने से संख्या बढ़ेगी।

प्रत्येक वायल की नंबरिंग
टीकाकरण कार्य की मॉनीटरिंग भारत सरकार की ओर से की जा रही है। डेली रिपोर्ट के साथ ही प्रतिकूल असर संबंधित जानकारी मांगी जा रही है। टीकाकरण के दौरान सावधानी रखते हुए प्रत्येक वायल की नंबरिंग हो रही है ताकि प्रतिकूल असर सामने आने पर उस वायल को स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय और संबंधित कंपनी को भेज सकें।

भ्रामक स्थिति नहीं होने दें
कलेक्टर टीके वर्मा का कहना है कि जिले के लिए राहत की बात है कि अब तक कोई साइड इफैक्ट नहीं आया है। इसमें कोई साइड इफैक्ट भी नहीं होना है। जरूरी है कि जनसामान्य में कोविड वैक्सीनेशन के प्रति सकारात्मक संदेश का संचार हो तथा कोविड वैक्सीनेशन के प्रति लोगों में व्याप्त भ्रामक स्थिति खत्म हो।

