तबादले:एसपी ने 6 टीआई और 11 एसआई का किया तबादला

राजनांदगांव2 घंटे पहले
  • रणछोर सिंह को नक्सल सेल से चिचोला भेजा गया

एसपी डी. श्रवण ने प्रशासनिक दृष्टिकोण से जिले के 6 टीआई और 11 एसआई को इधर से उधर किया है। इनमें निरीक्षक लोमेश सोनवानी को रक्षित केंद्र से यातायात शाखा में पदस्थ किया गया है। निरीक्षक रामेश्वर देशमुख को गातापार से छुईखदान, निरीक्षक शशिकांत सिन्हा को छुईखदान से गंडई, निरीक्षक विरेंद्र कुमार सिंह को मोहला से साल्हेवारा का प्रभारी बनाया गया है।

गंडई टीआई सुषमा सिंह को रक्षित केंद्र भेजा गया है। एसआई जितेंद्र डहरिया को गातापार प्रभारी, गणेश राम यादव को लालबाग से कोहका थाना प्रभारी, रणछोर सिंह सेंगर को नक्सल सेल से चिचोला चौकी प्रभारी, रितेश मिश्रा को मोहारा से तुमड़ीबोड़ चौकी प्रभारी, अजयकांत तिवारी को चिचोला से बकरकट्‌टा, सतीश पुरिया को रक्षित केंद्र से मोहारा चौकी प्रभारी, राजकुमार डहरिया को डीआरजी से नक्सल सेल प्रभारी, गुरविंदर सिंह सिंधु को तुमड़ीबोड़ से डोंगरगांव, मनीष शेंड को रक्षित केंद्र से खैरागढ़, विनोद जाटवर को खैरागढ़ से मोहगांव और एसआई भोला सिंह राजपूत को मोहगांव थाना प्रभारी से हटाकर रक्षित केंद्र में पदस्थ किया गया है।

गौरतलब है कि जिले के कुछ थाना क्षेत्रों में क्राइम के मामले बढ़ने और शिकायतें भी आ रही थी। इसे देखते हुए एसपी ने तबादला सूची जारी की है।

