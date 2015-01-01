पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:एपीआई की प्रदेश स्तरीय बैठक हुई नए कार्यकर्ता पार्टी में हुए शामिल

राजनांदगांव/डोंगरगांव4 घंटे पहले
  • प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी कमेटी को भंग कर पुनर्गठन किया, दी नई जिम्मेदारी

आंबेडकराईट पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया का प्रदेश स्तरीय बैठक रविवार को हुई। इसमें प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी कमेटी को भंग कर पुनर्गठन किया गया। बैठक की अध्यक्षता एपीआई के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष विजय मानकर ने की। जहां पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को नए पद की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई और नए कार्यकर्ताओं को पार्टी में सदस्यता ग्रहण कराई गई। राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि पार्टी शिक्षा, रोजगार और आदिवासियों को उनके हक के लिए काम करती है। छत्तीसगढ़ में पेशा कानून, आदिवासियों का जल, जंगल, जमीन का मालिक होना चाहिए। नए सदस्यों में समाजिक कार्यकर्ता कन्हैयालाल खोब्रागढ़े, कांकेर से जागेश सिंह जुर्री के साथ ही कांग्रेस व बीजेपी से पार्टी त्यागकर एपीआई की सदस्यता ली। नए जुड़े कार्यकर्ताओं ने बताया कि एपीआई की नीति और नियमों को देखकर उन्होंने सदस्यता ग्रहण की। कार्यक्रम में राष्ट्रीय महासचिव अर्जुन सिंह ठाकुर, राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारिणी सदस्य युगल किशोर सोनटके, रूपधर पुडो, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मालिक राम ठाकुर, प्रदेश सचिव नागेश्वर बोरकर, भानुप्रताप पोया, जिला अध्यक्ष मनोज सोरते, मोहन साहू, संदीप टेम्बुलकर, हेमंत साहू, विकास ध्रुव, गैंदु साहू, मानपुर ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष सियाराम नुरेटी समेत पार्टी के पदाधिकारी मौजूद थे।

