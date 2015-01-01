पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेतन के लिए फंड का रोना:अधीक्षक ने वेतन देने जीवनदीप समिति से मांगा फंड, सिविल सर्जन ने किया मना

राजनांदगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दैवेभो को स्वशासी समिति के माध्यम से रखा, अब वेतन भुगतान के लिए जीवनदीप समिति से पैसे मांग रहे
  • 5 माह से आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहे हैं कोरोना वॉरियर्स

मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल प्रबंधन इस कोरोना संकट काल में संक्रमण के खतरों से जूझते हुए सेवा देने वाले कर्मियों को ही वेतन के लिए तरसा रहा है। 89 दैनिक वेतन भोगी कर्मचारियों को पांच माह से वेतन जारी नहीं किया है। कर्मचारी बार-बार प्रदर्शन कर वेतन देने गुहार लगा रहे हैं पर अस्पताल प्रबंधन सिर्फ आश्वासन देकर टाल रहा है। इन कर्मचारियों को स्वशासी समिति के माध्यम से रखा गया है पर अब अधीक्षक डॉ. प्रदीप बेक वेतन देने के लिए जीवनदीप समिति से फंड मांग रहे हैं। हालांकि सिविल सर्जन ने नियमों का हवाला देते हुए फिलहाल फंड जारी करने से इनकार कर दिया है। दोनों अफसरों के बीच समन्वय की कमी का खामियाजा कर्मचारियों को भुगतान पड़ रहा है।

त्योहार नहीं मना पाएंगे: दैनिक वेतनभोगी कर्मचारियों ने सोमवार सुबह काम ठप कर अधीक्षक डॉ. बेक के दफ्तर के सामने बैठकर प्रदर्शन किया। वेतन देने की मांग कर नारे लगाए। मोबाइल टॉर्च ऑन कर अस्पताल प्रबंधन अंधेरे से उजाले की ओर आने का आह्वान करते हुए बताया कि पांच माह से वेतन नहीं मिलने के कारण परिवार का गुजर बसर मुश्किल हो गया है। सामने दीपावली का त्योहार है। ऐसे समय में वेतन नहीं मिलने पर त्योहार ही नहीं मना पाएंगे।

सिविल सर्जन से बात की है, फंड का पेंच फंसा: अधीक्षक
कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि बार-बार वेतन के लिए गुहार लगाते हुए प्रदर्शन कर चुके हैं पर सिर्फ आश्वासन ही मिल रहा है। कर्मचारी प्रदर्शन करने के बाद अधीक्षक डॉ. बेक से मिलने गए। इस दौरान बेक ने यह कहकर कर्मचारियों को शांत कराया कि वे जीवनदीप समिति से वेतन भुगतान कराएंगे। इसके लिए उन्होंने सिविल सर्जन से बात की है। हालांकि फंड का पेंच फंस गया है। दरअसल जीवनदीप समिति का फंड पुराना जिला अस्पताल के अंतर्गत आता है। अब मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल संचालित है तो ओपीडी सहित अन्य शुल्क की राशि स्वशासी समिति में जा रही है।

समिति से कोई लेना-देना नहीं, फंड देने कोई निर्देश नहीं
सिविल सर्जन सीएस मोहबे ने बताया कि प्रदर्शन करने वाले कर्मचारी मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल के अंतर्गत आते हैं। जीवनदीप समिति से कोई लेना देना नहीं है। वेतन भी स्वशासी समिति से जारी किया जाएगा। जीवनदीप समिति के फंड का उपयोग शासन के निर्देश के अनुसार करते है। शासन से कोई निर्देश नहीं मिले हैं। समिति के प्रमुख कलेक्टर होते हैं। फंड जारी करने कलेक्टर का भी कोई आदेश नहीं है।

राहत: देंगे दो माह का वेतन, फंड आने पर एडवांस देने करेंगे विचार
इधर नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों ने भी दो माह का वेतन, एडवांस और प्रोत्साहन राशि की मांग कर निगम कार्यालय में प्रदर्शन किया। आयुक्त को ज्ञापन सौंपा। कर्मचारियों ने कहा कि त्योहार नजदीक है और वेतन सहित एडवांस राशि जारी नहीं की गई है। इसके चलते परेशान हो गए हैं। परिवार के लिए जरूरत के सामान खरीद नहीं पाएं हैं। आयुक्त चंद्रकांत कौशिक ने बताया कि क्रमवार वेतन जारी कर रहे हैं। दो माह का वेतन देंगे। फंड आने पर एडवांस देने विचार करेंगे। हमारा प्रयास जारी है।

