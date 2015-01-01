पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सतर्कता:जिन खरीदी केंद्रों की मिली थी ज्यादा शिकायतें, वहां बैठेगी निगरानी की टीम

राजनांदगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दूसरे राज्यों से कोचिए धान लाकर न बेचें, इसके लिए होगी कड़ी निगरानी

समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की खरीदी 1 दिसंबर से शुरू होने वाली है। बॉर्डर के केन्द्रों में दूसरे राज्यों से और कोचियों का धान आने की संभावना रहती है। इसके मद्देनजर निगरानी के लिए वन विभाग, राजस्व विभाग और कृषि विभाग के अफसरों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। कलेक्टर टीके वर्मा ने मंगलवार को समय सीमा की बैठक के दौरान धान की खरीदी के दौरान गंभीरता बरतने के निर्देश दिए।
कलेक्टर वर्मा ने कहा कि धान खरीदी के लिए पंजीयन का अंतिम दिन है सभी शेष कार्य को शत प्रतिशत पूरा करेंगे। कोई भी किसान पंजीयन के लिए नहीं छूटना चाहिए। धान कटाई प्रारंभ हो गई है। सीमावर्ती तहसीलों में कोचिया के माध्यम से धान लाने की संभावना बनी होती है। इन क्षेत्रों में वन विभाग, राजस्व विभाग, कृषि तथा अन्य विभागों की टीम बनाकर निगरानी करेंगे।
समितियों का चिह्नांकन: वहीं सीमा पर चेक पोस्ट में कड़ाई से जांच होगी। धान खरीदी में पिछले वर्ष जिन केन्द्रों में अधिक शिकायत मिली है उनका चिह्नांकन करके निगरानी करेंगे। इस साल 18 नए धान खरीदी केन्द्र बनाए गए हैं। इन केन्द्रों में सभी व्यवस्था उपलब्ध रहेगी, जिन स्थानों पर चबूतरे का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। वे धान खरीदी शुरू होने के पहले पूरा कर लिया जाए। उन्होंने धान खरीदी केन्द्रों में बारदाने की उपलब्धता की जानकारी ली। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि गोधन न्याय योजना में सभी को सामूहिक रूप से अधिक कार्य करने की जरूरत है।

वर्मी कम्पोस्ट का निर्माण जरूरी
कलेक्टर ने कहा कि गौठानों में गोबर खरीदी की जा रही है। उनका निराकरण करना आवश्यक है। सभी गौठानों में वर्मी कम्पोस्ट का निर्माण निरंतर होना चाहिए। वर्मी कम्पोस्ट के निर्माण के बाद इसे सोसाइटी के माध्यम से विक्रय किया जाएगा। जिन विभागों को वर्मी कम्पोस्ट की आवश्यकता होने पर वे सभी समिति के माध्यम से खरीदी करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें