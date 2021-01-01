पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी शुरू:2 लाख 13 हजार 354 बच्चों को पोलियो की खुराक देने का लक्ष्य

राजनांदगांव2 घंटे पहले
  • 3414 कार्यकर्ताओं की लगाई ड्यूटी, 9 ब्लॉकों को 6 जोन में बांटे

31 जनवरी तथा 1 और 2 फरवरी को जिले में पल्स पोलियो अभियान चलाया जाएगा। अभियान के अंतर्गत जिले में 1613 ग्रामों के 2 लाख 13 हजार 354 बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाई जाएगी। कलेक्टर टोपेश्वर वर्मा ने जिला टास्क फोर्स कमेटी की बैठक लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के साथ महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग, शिक्षा विभाग, राजस्व विभाग, नगरीय प्रशासन विभाग, पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास विभाग के जिला प्रमुख को अभियान के सफल संचालन एवं क्रियान्वयन के लिए आवश्यक निर्देश दिए हैं। कलेक्टर ने नागरिकों से अपील की है कि 0 से 5 वर्ष तक के बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा अवश्य पिलाएं। सीएमएचओ डॉ. मिथलेश चौधरी ने बताया कि 31 जनवरी को निर्धारित पोलियो बूथ पर सुबह 8 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक 0 से 5 वर्ष तक के बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाई जाएगी। जिले के 1365 पोलियो बूथों में दवा पिलाने के लिए 3414 कार्यकर्ताओं की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। जिसमें स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, मितानिन, कोटवार, प्रशिक्षु महिला स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता, नर्सिंग एवं पैरामेडिकल छात्र शामिल हैं।

195 सेक्टर बनाए गए
टीमों को समय पर पोलियो की दवा उपलब्ध कराने एवं कार्य सम्पादन की निगरानी के लिए 1365 पोलियो बूथों को 195 सेक्टरों में विभाजित कर एक-एक पर्यवेक्षक नियुक्त किया गया है। इसके साथ ही सभी ब्लॉक को 6 जोन में विभाजित कर निरीक्षण के लिए जिला स्तर के अधिकारियों को नियुक्त किया गया है। डॉ. मिथलेश चौधरी ने सभी खंड चिकित्सा अधिकारी, विकासखंड कार्यक्रम प्रबन्धक, जिला मितानिन समन्वयकों को प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करना होगा।

हर जगह पहुंचेगी टीम
जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. बीएल कुमरे ने बताया कि सभी ब्लाक के ग्रामों के अलावा बस स्टैंड, रेल्वे स्टेशन में पोलियो बूथ बनाने के साथ ट्रांजिट टीमों के द्वारा निर्माणाधीन क्षेत्र, खदानों, ईंट भट्टा, स्लम एरिया, पहुंच विहीन क्षेत्रों, बाजार आदि में छूटे हुए बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाई जाएगी। जिसके लिए 38 ट्रांजिट टीमों एवं 18 मोबाइल टीमों का गठन किया गया है। उच्च अधिकारियों की गाइड लाइन के मुताबिक दवा पिलाई जाएगी।

गांवों में मुनादी करा रहे
पल्स पोलियो अभियान को सफल बनाने के लिए जिले के सभी विकासखंडों में मुनादी, दीवाल लेखन एवं बैनर-पोस्टर के माध्यम से प्रचार-प्रसार किया जा रहा है। सभी नागरिकों से अपील है कि घर व अपने आस-पड़ोस के 0 से 5 वर्ष तक के सभी बच्चों को पोलियो बूथ में पहुंचा कर दवा पिलाने में सहयोग करे। अभियान को सफल बनाने की तैयारी में विभाग की टीम जुट गई है।

कोई बच्चा नहीं छूटेगा
शहरी क्षेत्र राजनांदगांव के समस्त आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों को पोलियो बूथ बनाया गया है। 31 जनवरी 2021 को बूथ में पोलियो की दवा पिलाने के बाद 1 एवं 2 फरवरी को कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा घर-घर जाकर छूटे हुए बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाई जाएगी एवं दीवाल पर मार्किंग भी की जाएगी। बूथ कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा घर-घर विजिट कर सुपरवाइजरों एवं नियुक्त मॉनिटरों द्वारा निरीक्षण किया जायेगा। ताकि कोई बच्चा दवा पीने से वंचित न रहे।

