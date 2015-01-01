पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यह कैसी जांच:24 घंटे में मांगा था जवाब, अधीक्षक ने 48 घंटे में बदला अपना ही आदेश

राजनांदगांव5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ऑक्सीजन की कमी से मरीज की मौत मामले में अधीक्षक ने दूसरा आदेश जारी कर 21 को बुलाया

पेंड्री स्थित कोविड-19 अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन की कमी से एक मरीज की मौत मामले में अस्पताल प्रबंधन कार्रवाई करने की बजाय टालमटोल कर रहा है। अधीक्षक डॉ. प्रदीप बेक ने मामला सामने आने पर मेसर्स रामा गैसेस के संचालक को नोटिस जारी कर 24 घंटे के भीतर जवाब मांगा था। लिखा था कि संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं मिलने पर एफआईआर करेंगे या फिर कंपनी को ब्लैक लिस्टेड कर देंगे पर हैरत की बात है कि 48 घंटे के भीतर अधीक्षक ने अपने ही आदेश को बदल दिया। कार्रवाई तो की नहीं बल्कि ठेकेदार को 21 नवंबर को क्रय समिति के सामने उपस्थित होकर जवाब देने कहा गया है। इधर भारतीय जनता पार्टी के पदाधिकारियों ने कलेक्टर टीके वर्मा से मुलाकात कर मामले में अधीक्षक पर एफआईआर कर गिरफ्तार करने की मांग की।
आदेश बदले जाने से अब अस्पताल प्रबंधन की भूमिका संदिग्ध होने लगी है। दरअसल निविदा प्रक्रिया ही शुरू से विवादों में थी। क्रय समिति ने केवल दो फर्मों के फॉर्म को सबमिट कर तय तिथि के 10 दिन के बाद टेंडर खोलकर ऐसे फर्म को काम सौंप दिया जो कि इमरजेंसी सेवा को ही मजाक बना रखा है। उक्त फर्म की ओर से टेंडर की शर्तों को खुलेआम उल्लंघन कर मरीजों की जान को खतरे में डाल दिया। दूसरी ओर अस्पताल प्रबंधन मरीज की मौत मामले में तत्काल एफआईआर कराना छोड़कर ठेकेदार को समय पर समय दे रहा है।
17 नवंबर के आदेश में यह कहा था: अधीक्षक बेक ने मेसर्स रामा गैसेस को 17 नवंबर को नोटिस देकर अपने समक्ष 24 घंटे के भीतर उपस्थित होने कहा था। अब जब मामला मंत्रालय स्तर पर पहुंच गया है तब दूसरा आदेश जारी कर ठेकेदार को क्रय समिति के सामने उपस्थित होने कहा जा रहा है जबकि अधीक्षक ने ही कहा था कि मामले की जांच डीन की कमेटी कर रही है और वही कार्रवाई तय करेंगी। एक बार फिर मामले में नया मोड़ आ गया है और अब गुरुवार को आदेश जारी कर 21 नवंबर को समिति के सामने उपस्थित होने कहा जा रहा है। डॉ.बेक का कहना है कि ठेकेदार को जवाब देने समिति के सामने बुलाया गया है। ज्ञापन साैंपने के दौरान कमलेश बंधे, शर्मा, दुर्गेश यादव व अन्य उपस्थित रहे।

भाजपाइयों ने अधीक्षक के खिलाफ नारे लगाए
भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष मधुसूदन यादव के नेतृत्व में भाजपा की टीम ने कलेक्टोरेट के सामने प्रदर्शन किया। अधीक्षक डॉ.बेक के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी हुई। भाजपा नेताओं ने कहा कि पूरे घटनाक्रम में अधीक्षक ही जिम्मेदार है। इनके खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कर इन्हें गिरफ्तार किया जाए। यादव ने कहा कि एक व्यक्ति की मौत महज इस कारण से हो गई कि उसे ऑक्सीजन नहीं मिल पाया। यह मौत का विषय नहीं है अपितु जीवन से खिलवाड़ का विषय और अव्यवस्था का मामला है जो शर्मनाक है।

डॉक्टरों के साथ नर्सों पर तय होगी जिम्मेदारी
ऑक्सीजन की कमी से मरीज की मौत मामले में स्वास्थ्य मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव के निर्देश पर डीएमई की ओर से जांच कराई जा रही है। मामले में डॉक्टरों के साथ ही नर्सों की भूमिका संदिग्ध है। मृतक की बेटी ने तो स्पष्ट आरोप लगाया है कि डॉक्टर और अन्य स्टॉफ रजिस्टर में हाजिरी लगाकर गायब थे। एक भी डॉक्टर झांकने नहीं आए थे। मामले में अस्पताल प्रभारी से लेकर ड्यूटी डॉक्टर भी कार्रवाई हो सकती है।

कार्रवाई हुई ही नहीं
प्रबंधन द्वारा सप्लायर को नोटिस देकर 24 घंटे में कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी गई थी पर कार्रवाई हुई नहीं। ज्ञापन सौंपने के दौरान सौरभ कोठारी, रविन्द्र सिंह, रघुवीर वाधवा, अतुल रायजादा, तरूण लहरवानी, किशुन यदु, ऋषिदेव चौधरी,आकाश चॊपड़ा, हर्ष रामटेके, बलवंत साव, अशोकादित्य श्रीवास्तव, कमल सोनी, प्रखर श्रीवास्यव, गोलू सूर्यवंशी, जय शर्मा, नागेश यदु, समीर श्रीवास्तव मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें